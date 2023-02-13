I Flew On The Giant Airbus A380 For The First Time Ever. Here Are The 8 Coolest Things On Singapore Airline's Version Of The World's Largest Airliner.

The Airbus A380 double-decker is the world's largest passenger jet.

[An Emirates Airbus A380. Arnold Aaron/Shutterstock.com]

With four engines and a 262-foot wingspan, which is longer than the length of an Olympic-sized pool, the incredible machine was introduced in 2007 to much fanfare.

Singapore Airlines received the first-ever A380 and has since built a 12-strong fleet — making it one of the world's largest operators alongside British Airways and Emirates.

[Singapore Airlines Airbus A380-800. SOPA Images/Contributor/Getty Images]

I recently flew on the jet for the very first time in January and was overwhelmed by the size and comforts. Here are the 8 coolest things about Singapore's A380.

[Taylor Rains/Insider, Jetlinerimages/Getty Images]

The plane is ginormous, so several jetbridges were used to board all passengers efficiently.

[Singapore Airlines' A380 at Frankfurt. Taylor Rains/Insider]

My flight on the double-decker plane journeyed from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Singapore via Frankfurt, Germany.

For my trip, I was in premium economy to Germany and in regular economy to Singapore, so I boarded via the lower jetbridges for both.

First class passengers have their own private bathrooms on the second level.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]

Singapore is known for its luxurious cabin products, with the best of the best being its first class suite, which won the world's best from Skytrax in 2022.

[Singapore Airlines]

Each of the six suites features a large recliner, a 32-inch flat-screen TV, a bed, premium food, and a fully enclosed door, making the space feel more like a small hotel room.

[Two suites can even be attached to create one giant room and double bed. Singapore Airlines/Mike Fuchslocher/Shutterstock]

There are even two bathrooms that are exclusive to the suites — each huge with a vanity and plenty of space to move around.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]

I think the product is extremely unique as there are only a handful of similar products flying, like Emirates A380 first class, which also features a bar and shower.

[The first class cabin on an Emirates A380. Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images]

The linens were the nicest I've ever gotten in economy on any airline.

[Singapore's A380 premium economy with linens on the seats. Taylor Rains/Insider]

As someone who travels internationally at least once a month, I know to expect some sort of pillow and blanket combo in economy on mainline carriers.

[The pillow and blanket offered on Delta's 767 from Sweden to New York. Taylor Rains/Insider]

Singapore had it too — but I was shocked at the quality. In premium economy, large, fluffy linens are the typical industry standard, but the same in coach is not as common.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]

Nevertheless, waiting for me at my economy seat was a thick pillow and soft blanket. The pillow even came with a proper cloth pillowcase, and the blanket was big and thick enough to keep my entire body warm.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]

The inflight entertainment system had an avionics view and sign language.

[The flight path shown on the inflight entertainment screen in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider]

While Singapore's inflight TV screen was not much different from competitors, I did enjoy the avionics screen. I've seen this on other carriers like United, but it was still cool to see the altitude and speed of the jet enroute.

[The premium economy screen showing the altitude, heading, and speed of Singapore's A380 enroute. Taylor Rains/Insider]

I also thought the addition of sign language in the corner of the screen during the pre-flight safety video was a great touch.

I loved how far the screen flipped up so I could still easily see the TV when the person in front of me fully reclined their seat.

[A view of the TV fully adjusted up during a tour of the plane before the flight. Taylor Rains/Insider]

To read more about Insider's Taylor Rains experience on Singapore Airline's Airbus A380, click here.