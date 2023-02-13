Popular
I Flew On The Giant Airbus A380 For The First Time Ever. Here Are The 8 Coolest Things On Singapore Airline's Version Of The World's Largest Airliner.

Singapore Airlines operates one of the world's largest fleets of Airbus A380 superjumbos, Insider's Taylor Rains flew on the mammoth jet and was impressed with the aircraft's unique features.
The Airbus A380 double-decker is the world's largest passenger jet.

[An Emirates Airbus A380. Arnold Aaron/Shutterstock.com]


With four engines and a 262-foot wingspan, which is longer than the length of an Olympic-sized pool, the incredible machine was introduced in 2007 to much fanfare.

Singapore Airlines received the first-ever A380 and has since built a 12-strong fleet — making it one of the world's largest operators alongside British Airways and Emirates.

[Singapore Airlines Airbus A380-800. SOPA Images/Contributor/Getty Images]


I recently flew on the jet for the very first time in January and was overwhelmed by the size and comforts. Here are the 8 coolest things about Singapore's A380.

[Taylor Rains/Insider, Jetlinerimages/Getty Images]


  1. The plane is ginormous, so several jetbridges were used to board all passengers efficiently.

[Singapore Airlines' A380 at Frankfurt. Taylor Rains/Insider]


My flight on the double-decker plane journeyed from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Singapore via Frankfurt, Germany.


For my trip, I was in premium economy to Germany and in regular economy to Singapore, so I boarded via the lower jetbridges for both.

  1. First class passengers have their own private bathrooms on the second level.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]


Singapore is known for its luxurious cabin products, with the best of the best being its first class suite, which won the world's best from Skytrax in 2022.

[Singapore Airlines]


Each of the six suites features a large recliner, a 32-inch flat-screen TV, a bed, premium food, and a fully enclosed door, making the space feel more like a small hotel room.

[Two suites can even be attached to create one giant room and double bed. Singapore Airlines/Mike Fuchslocher/Shutterstock]


There are even two bathrooms that are exclusive to the suites — each huge with a vanity and plenty of space to move around.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]


I think the product is extremely unique as there are only a handful of similar products flying, like Emirates A380 first class, which also features a bar and shower.

[The first class cabin on an Emirates A380. Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images]


  1. The linens were the nicest I've ever gotten in economy on any airline.

[Singapore's A380 premium economy with linens on the seats. Taylor Rains/Insider]


As someone who travels internationally at least once a month, I know to expect some sort of pillow and blanket combo in economy on mainline carriers.

[The pillow and blanket offered on Delta's 767 from Sweden to New York. Taylor Rains/Insider]


Singapore had it too — but I was shocked at the quality. In premium economy, large, fluffy linens are the typical industry standard, but the same in coach is not as common.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]


Nevertheless, waiting for me at my economy seat was a thick pillow and soft blanket. The pillow even came with a proper cloth pillowcase, and the blanket was big and thick enough to keep my entire body warm.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]


  1. The inflight entertainment system had an avionics view and sign language.

[The flight path shown on the inflight entertainment screen in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider]


While Singapore's inflight TV screen was not much different from competitors, I did enjoy the avionics screen. I've seen this on other carriers like United, but it was still cool to see the altitude and speed of the jet enroute.

[The premium economy screen showing the altitude, heading, and speed of Singapore's A380 enroute. Taylor Rains/Insider]


I also thought the addition of sign language in the corner of the screen during the pre-flight safety video was a great touch.

I loved how far the screen flipped up so I could still easily see the TV when the person in front of me fully reclined their seat.

[A view of the TV fully adjusted up during a tour of the plane before the flight. Taylor Rains/Insider]


To read more about Insider's Taylor Rains experience on Singapore Airline's Airbus A380, click here.

