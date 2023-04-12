'I Flew On A Semi-Private Jet And Enjoyed The Hassle-Free Experience, But I Wouldn't Do It Again'

Founded in 2016, semi-private air carrier JSX flies Embraer 135 and 145 planes out of private terminals.

[An FBO is an aircraft service center for things like fueling and maintenance. JSX]

Customers do not face the same hassles as they do when flying on a commercial airline, like standing in long security queues or waiting for their boarding zone.

"The biggest difference between private and commercial flying is the ground experience," JSX CEO Alex Wilcox told Insider. "People don't want to take off their shoes or walk a mile to get on an airplane."

[Inside a JSX Embraer jet. JSX]

While these luxuries can cost thousands of dollars on personal private flights, JSX fares typically start at $249 one-way. The price can be lower depending on the route.

While JSX is typically more expensive than competitors like American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, I wanted to see if the hassle-free experience is worth the higher fare. (Insider paid a media rate.) Here's what my flight from Burbank to Phoenix was like.

[My boarding pass was printed on receipt-like paper. Taylor Rains/Insider]

According to JSX, travelers only needed to arrive 20 minutes before the 9:30 a.m. departure. I got there around 8:50 a.m. and there was a desk with two agents waiting to check me into the flight.

I just needed to show them my ID to get my boarding pass. I was also able to check two 50-pound bags for free with my "Hope On" fare. For security, the agent swabbed both before taking them off my hands.

[Flying on JSX from Burbank to Phoenix. Taylor Rains/Insider]

Once I was checked in, I realized the terminal was actually a hangar with a large waiting area. The space has chairs and couches available for JSX passengers.

Boarding started just ten minutes before departure, and the process was very quick thanks to relaxed security measures.

[This lounge-like area was just steps from the check-in counter. Taylor Rains/Insider]

I then walked straight onto the plane, which was sitting right outside the hangar door and only about 100 feet from the security scanner.

[The aircraft was not the same one that was sitting inside the hangar next to the lounge. Taylor Rains/Insider]

Shortly after takeoff, the solo flight attendant came by to take drink orders. All beverages are complementary, including alcohol.

I opted for a bellini, though there was also water, tea, coffee, soda, beer, wine, and liquor available.

[Travelers can earn miles and points on United Airlines and JetBlue Airways when flying on JSX. Taylor Rains/Insider]

To read more about Rains' experience on the semi-private JSX flight, and find out why she wouldn't do it again, head to Insider.