Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

when minimum is actually doing the most

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
'I Do 'Bare Minimum Mondays' At Work. It's Completely Changed My Life And How I Approach My Job'
Marisa Jo Mayes coined "Bare Minimum Mondays" and says it's a way to start the week "prioritizing yourself as a person over yourself as an employee."
· 622 reads

The Lede

Marisa Jo Mayes has gone viral for bringing the approach of "Bare Minimum Mondays" to the workplace where she brings a more slower and more focused approach to the first day of the week.

Key Details

  • TikTok creator and startup founder Marisa Jo Mayes has gone viral for doing "Bare Minimum Mondays."
  • It helps her avoid the dread and pressure that many people feel when returning to work on Mondays.
  • She said it helps "start the week prioritizing yourself as a person over yourself as an employee."
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories