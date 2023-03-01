when minimum is actually doing the most
'I Do 'Bare Minimum Mondays' At Work. It's Completely Changed My Life And How I Approach My Job'
The Lede
Marisa Jo Mayes has gone viral for bringing the approach of "Bare Minimum Mondays" to the workplace where she brings a more slower and more focused approach to the first day of the week.
Key Details
- TikTok creator and startup founder Marisa Jo Mayes has gone viral for doing "Bare Minimum Mondays."
- It helps her avoid the dread and pressure that many people feel when returning to work on Mondays.
- She said it helps "start the week prioritizing yourself as a person over yourself as an employee."