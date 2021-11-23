turkey dinner hacks
I Cooked A Whole Turkey In Just 75 Minutes Using The Spatchcock Method, And It's A Thanksgiving Game-changer
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- I tried the spatchcock method of roasting a turkey and it cut the cooking time down to 75 minutes.
- Spatchcocking involves cutting out the backbone and roasting the bird flat.
- The turkey was delicious, beautiful, easier to carve, and not that hard to make.
Additional Thoughts
The most intimidating part of this method is cutting out the backbone and flattening the actual bird.
The turkey goes on top of the vegetables, with thyme in the crevices, a drizzle of olive oil, and lots of salt, pepper, and seasoning mix.
The turkey ends up pretty easy to carve and it is delicious.
