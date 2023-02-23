Popular
'I Bought A School Bus For $1,000 And Turned It Into A Cozy Airbnb — I've Made Enough Money To Quit My 9-To-5'

Theresa Merkel
Will Sutherland owns a "skoolie" Airbnb — he makes as much money as he did at his old job.
This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Will Sutherland, who owns a "skoolie" Airbnb. It has been edited for length and clarity.

At the age of 27, I was a couple of years into being a first-time homeowner. I'd finished a ton of upgrades and repairs on my house, and I started to get the itch to find a new fun project.

One day, during a work break, I was browsing through Craigslist and thinking about maybe getting a cool vehicle or something for a neat project. Then a school bus popped up on the screen.

I looked at it and thought, "Huh, maybe I could make some type of tiny house or camper out of it." I googled the concept, and that's the first time I learned the term "skoolie" — a school bus converted to a tiny house on wheels.

I was very early to the 'skoolie' trend 8 years ago

At the time, there were only a couple of buses for sale online. I'm pretty mechanically inclined, so I decided to take a chance on the listing.

I bought the bus for $1,000 and drove it home with the help of a friend who tagged along behind me in my car. It was my first time driving a school bus, and its top speed was 55 miles an hour.

In summer 2014, I launched into renovations on the bus

I started by taking the seats out, which is one of the hardest parts. I put in some framing for a bed, a small wood stove, and a table.

I've really made an effort to nicely upgrade the bus over the years

It now has 40 amps of electricity and a better heating system. It has a queen-sized bed — originally it was a double — mini fridge, better flooring, privacy curtains, and a porch on the side.

That first full year of listing it on Airbnb, I made a ballpark of $4,500 to $5,000

I'd spent a total of $2,500 to buy and build out the bus. The bus kept my head above water, and the income helped me chip away at my debt, including student loans.

Eventually, I had to bump up the price more because there was so much demand

Once I raised the price a little bit, the clientele changed from being a lot of young students who would sometimes have parties to people that were closer in age to myself and my wife. Now the bus is set for about $89 a night, which fluctuates based on the season.

I started making enough money from Airbnb to quit my job

