'I Ate At The Cheapest Michelin-Starred Restaurant In The World, And It Turned Out To Be Worth Flying To Another Country For'

As Insider's food reporter in Singapore, I'm obsessed with cheap, delicious eats.

So when the Michelin Guide finally revealed its Malaysia edition, I quickly booked a flight and traveled to Penang on a weekend in late February. My mission? To eat at what I heard was the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant in the world: a humble, family-owned Peranakan restaurant.

Peranakan food is a combination of different cuisines. It's typically a crossover between Chinese cuisine, and Malay and Indonesian ingredients and styles of cooking. Other culinary cultures, including Indian and Eurasian, have also influenced Peranakan food. It's also often referred to as Nonya cuisine.

But Auntie Lean Gaik's Old School Eatery wasn't the average Peranakan restaurant.

The restaurant is housed in a former jewelry shop. Outside, the restaurant looked glamorous. But the dining area reminded me of some of my favorite family restaurants in Singapore: it was unpretentious, with simple wooden furnishings.

As I stepped inside the restaurant, the atmosphere was electric with the hustle and bustle of diners.

Ready for a feast, we ordered almost a dozen dishes based on his recommendations. We didn't feel like we needed to hold back, as the prices were incredibly affordable.

Stand-out cheap eats included bee koe moy, a glutinous rice dessert with longan — a tart fruit that's similar to lychee — and coconut milk. The dish cost only 7 Malaysia ringgit, or around $1.60. Poh pheah chee, a set of spring rolls, was 20 cents more, at 8 ringgit ($1.80).

As the dishes emerged from the kitchen, Adrian introduced me to his mom, celebrated chef Lean Gaik. She is a petite woman with wavy, short hair and a warm, inviting smile.

Lean Gaik told me that she first started cooking at just 21 years old. She came from humble beginnings — instead of attending culinary school or working in a fine dining restaurant, she first learned her trade cooking in a factory.

Several decades later, her son Adrian asked if she would open the restaurant with him, and share their family recipes with the world.

The beverages were served first: nutmeg punch, which cost 6 ringgit, or $1.30, and kopi o — hot coffee with less sugar — for 5.50 ringgit, or $1.20. Lean Gaik said even the drinks were made by "my hands."

It was my first time trying a nutmeg based drink. Surprisingly, it tasted like a healthy Coca-Cola, with a hint of coconut. The drink was a tad fizzy and not too sweet. It had a refreshing quality that was perfect for Penang's tropical heat.

"The coffee is divine," my friend told me. "It's hands down one of the best I've had."

Appetizers quickly followed. I ordered the Baba delight, a platter of various kinds of light bites, for 44 ringgit, or $9.80.

The platter comprised of poh pheah chee, lor bak — chicken meat rolls, cucur udang — deep fried minced prawn and vegetable fritters, and acar awak — pickled vegetables. Kueh pie tee, a crispy pastry with filling, was off-menu but included in the platter.

My favorites were the cucur udang and kueh pie tee, which are thin pastry cups with a crunch. Lean Gaik's version was topped with spring onions and crushed chilli, giving it an aromatic touch. The latter was crispy and full of umami, while the former was light with mild flavor. Both dishes complemented each other's flavor profiles well.

