I Ate At New York City's Cheapest Michelin-Starred Restaurant For $57, The Food Will Blow You Away

Casa Enrique, a Mexican restaurant in Queens, is New York City's most affordable Michelin-starred restaurant.

[Casa Enrique is a quaint, unassuming restaurant in Long Island City, Queens. Jordan Parker Erb/Insider]

Opened in 2012 under the leadership of chef Cosme Aguilar, Casa Enrique is a Mexican restaurant inspired by Aguilar's upbringing in Chiapas, the country's southernmost state.

Located in Long Island City, Queens, the eatery looks more like a quaint, unassuming cottage than a renowned restaurant. But nearly every year since 2015, Casa Enrique has been honored by the prestigious Michelin guide, placing it among the highest-rated restaurants in New York City.

Insider's Jordan Parker Erb made the journey to Queens to see what the hype is about.

Upon arrival, I was surprised by the restaurant's bland atmosphere.

[The dining room at Casa Enrique was stark white, with white tables and chairs and minimal decor. Jordan Parker Erb/Insider]

On the Tuesday that I visited Casa Enrique, the only reservation left was for 9:30 p.m. Despite it being close to my bedtime, I reserved the last available table. It was a good thing I did: When I arrived around 8:45 p.m., I was surprised to find a bustling dining room, with only a table or two open.

Even amid the hubbub, I was seated ahead of my reservation time, towards the back of the restaurant. As I sat down and took in my surroundings, I found myself underwhelmed by the no-frills environment.

Shortly after I was seated, a waiter dropped off a bowl of chicharrones de harina, and three types of salsa.

[The different salsas brought these chicharrones to life. Jordan Parker Erb/Insider]

I am a simple woman with simple pleasures, one of which is restaurants that bring out a complimentary treat before dinner. I wasn't expecting that a Michelin-starred restaurant would offer anything for free, but to my surprise, Casa Enrique did just that.

On their own, I thought the chicharrones were hardly more flavorful than the packing peanuts they reminded me of, and I was glad they were complimentary. Dipped in the sauces, though, they created a flavor and texture combination I hadn't yet experienced — and really loved.

For my appetizer, I tried the ensalada de betabel con jícama, a salad made of beets and jicama. It blew me away.

[Casa Enrique's ensalada de betabel con jícama was worth returning for, Insider's reporter says. Jordan Parker Erb/Insider]

I don't mean to be hyperbolic, but when I die, I want to be buried in this salad.

Comprised of long, thin strips of jicama (a root vegetable whose flavor profile exists somewhere between a potato and an apple) and beets, this salad packed a punch. The jicama and beets were at once crunchy and juicy, and the mint and lemon vinaigrette added a sweet zing.

My entree, Casa Enrique's rajas con crema, got better — and more surprising — with every bite.

[Rajas con crema, corn tortillas filled with poblano peppers and topped with avocado and onion. Jordan Parker Erb/Insider]

I was swept off my feet by the rajas con crema at Casa Enrique. The dish consisted of roasted poblano peppers rolled in corn tortillas and doused in tomatillo sauce, crema fresca, queso fresco, and avocado.

I had never had anything like it, and was impressed by how many flavors were packed into the dish: It was spicy enough to keep me reaching for my water, but not hot enough to push me away. As I ate my way through the three stuffed tortillas, I caught subtle hints of sweetness that both surprised and delighted me — the rajas con crema were enough to bring me back to Casa Enrique alone.

For dessert, I ordered pastel tres leches.

[The pastel tres leches was soaked in three different types of milk, but wasn't soggy. Jordan Parker Erb/Insider]

My stomach was bordering on uncomfortably full at this point, but I am not a quitter, so it was time for the final course: dessert.

My waiter told me his favorite dessert is Casa Enrique's pastel tres leches, and — despite just having gorged myself on rajas con crema — I am not one to turn down a sweet treat. And thank the Michelin gods I didn't.

