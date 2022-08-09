Popular
Tiffany Yang
How Tom Brady Is Planning His Post-NFL Career As A Businessman, With Investments In Multibillion-Dollar Startups And Dozens Of Trademark Applications
Tom Brady is building a business empire for when he retires from football. It includes companies Autograph and TB12, a deal with Fox Sports, and more.

Key Details

  • NFL legend Tom Brady is carefully constructing a business empire for when he retires from football.
  • Some of the companies he has equity in are worth billions of dollars. Those companies include but are not limited to Fox Sports, Nordstrom, FTX, Fanatics, and his own media company.
  • Insider breaks down his companies, investments, trademark applications, and business team.

