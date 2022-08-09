tom brady shows no signs of slowing down
How Tom Brady Is Planning His Post-NFL Career As A Businessman, With Investments In Multibillion-Dollar Startups And Dozens Of Trademark Applications
Key Details
- NFL legend Tom Brady is carefully constructing a business empire for when he retires from football.
- Some of the companies he has equity in are worth billions of dollars. Those companies include but are not limited to Fox Sports, Nordstrom, FTX, Fanatics, and his own media company.
- Insider breaks down his companies, investments, trademark applications, and business team.