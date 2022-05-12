tricks of the trade
How To Rank First With Amazon Ads, According To Ex-Amazon Ad Sales Managers
220 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Ads on Amazon have exploded, making it hard for brands to stand out on the platform.
- Rising prices have also made it more expensive to cut through the clutter.
- One ex-Amazon ad sales manager advised brands to avoid spending too much of their ad budgets on targeting existing customers, because this practice won't drive much sales lift.
