hidden history
How Segregated Schools Led Black Deaf Students To Develop Their Own Form Of American Sign Language
The Lede
Black ASL has its own history that is rarely talked about; however, much of its history has to do with a legacy of segregated schools for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing, particularly in the Southern United States.
Key Details
- Sign language interpreter Justina Miles was highly-celebrated for her presence at this year's Super Bowl.
- Her contributions as a Black sign language interpreter highlight the history of the Black ASL.
- Digital and modern efforts are achieving in spreading more information about the ASL dialect and its preservation.