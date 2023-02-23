Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

hidden history

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via insider.com
How Segregated Schools Led Black Deaf Students To Develop Their Own Form Of American Sign Language
Until the 1970s, some schools for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing were still segregated, particularly in southern states.
· 250 reads

The Lede

Black ASL has its own history that is rarely talked about; however, much of its history has to do with a legacy of segregated schools for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing, particularly in the Southern United States.

Key Details

  • Sign language interpreter Justina Miles was highly-celebrated for her presence at this year's Super Bowl.
  • Her contributions as a Black sign language interpreter highlight the history of the Black ASL.
  • Digital and modern efforts are achieving in spreading more information about the ASL dialect and its preservation.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories