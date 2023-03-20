chaos and collapse
How Worried Should We Be About The Banking Crisis?
The Lede
A banking crisis is unfolding: in the space of less than two weeks, three US banks — Silvergate, SVB and Signature Bank — and major global lender Credit Suisse have collapsed. But just how worried should we be?
Key Details
- On Sunday, Swiss national bank UBS bought Credit Suisse for $3.25 billion in a bid to rescue it after its shares dropped 24 percent Wednesday.
- Hours later, the Fed — along with the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the Swiss National Bank, the Bank of Canada and the Bank of Japan — said they would step in to reassure global banks amid the chaos.
- While these measures appear to have contained the immediate risk of contagion across the sector, it's unclear exactly how the crisis will play out.