"For the record, I type my own tweets. With my toe beans"
How A Fluffy Orange Cat Named Jorts Stole The Internet's Heart And Became The Pro-Labor Icon 2022 Didn't Know It Needed
Submitted by Anushka Suharu via insider.com
Key Details
- A fluffy orange cat named Jorts became an internet sensation after a series of Reddit posts. Now he's a pro-union icon.
- His Twitter account, which has more than 162,000 followers, is filled with advice about workers' rights.
- "I still don't understand how any of this happened," Jorts tweeted about gaining social media fame.
Comments