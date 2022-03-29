Trending
"For the record, I type my own tweets. With my toe beans"

Submitted by Anushka Suharu via insider.com

How A Fluffy Orange Cat Named Jorts Stole The Internet's Heart And Became The Pro-Labor Icon 2022 Didn't Know It Needed
Last year, Jorts (and his tortoiseshell friend Jean) became internet sensations. Now he's championing workers' rights to 162,000 Twitter followers.

Key Details

  • A fluffy orange cat named Jorts became an internet sensation after a series of Reddit posts. Now he's a pro-union icon.
  • His Twitter account, which has more than 162,000 followers, is filled with advice about workers' rights.
  • "I still don't understand how any of this happened," Jorts tweeted about gaining social media fame.

