AI goes on the apartment hunt
How A Coder Used ChatGPT To Find An Apartment In Berlin In 2 Weeks After Struggling For Months
The Lede
The apartment hunt has long been stressful, but one coder is looking for ways to revolutionize the process.
Key Details
- Daniel Dippold, a founder and investor, used OpenAI's ChatGPT to find an apartment in 2 weeks.
- The 28-year-old used the AI to suggest alternatives to housing websites and automate the search process.
- He said the chatbot helped accelerate apartment hunting even though it produced many errors.