Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

AI goes on the apartment hunt

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
How A Coder Used ChatGPT To Find An Apartment In Berlin In 2 Weeks After Struggling For Months
Daniel Dippold used the AI chatbot to suggest alternatives to housing search platforms and to build tools that automate the process.
·
·
·

The Lede

The apartment hunt has long been stressful, but one coder is looking for ways to revolutionize the process.

Key Details

  • Daniel Dippold, a founder and investor, used OpenAI's ChatGPT to find an apartment in 2 weeks.
  • The 28-year-old used the AI to suggest alternatives to housing websites and automate the search process.
  • He said the chatbot helped accelerate apartment hunting even though it produced many errors.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories