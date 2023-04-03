Here's What You Missed This Weekend

Happy Monday! We hope you’re as excited as us for a new month.

The viral video shows scientists cutting open the giant snake to remove the deceased alligator, which had been swallowed whole.

5-foot alligator found in the body of an 18-foot Burmese python. pic.twitter.com/wqDs1Oomze — Fascinating Footage (@FascinateFlix) March 28, 2023

The video was first posted to Instagram by Rosie Moore, a Florida-based scientist.

"It's definitely shocking. It was my first time ever seeing an event like that. I've never seen a python with something like that in it,” Moore said.

(Credit: Getty Images)

An 83-year-old woman died, and her husband is in a coma after they ate pufferfish without knowing it contained deadly toxins.

Their daughter Ng Ai Lee said that her 84-year-old father purchased it from a fishmonger in Malaysia last Saturday, despite having never heard of the fish before, Malaysian newspaper The Star reported.

"My parents have been buying fish from the same fishmonger for many years, so my father did not think twice about it," she said. "He would not have knowingly bought something so deadly to eat and put their lives in danger."

The unnamed girl was on vacation with her parents in Costa Rica. Her parents gave her a cake as she hung out by the water. A wild iguana ran up to her, bit her finger and stole her cake.

"It was trying to mark its territory or something like that," Dr Jordan Kit Mah, a medical microbiologist at Stanford University told the Guardian.

Her parents noticed that the bite was superficial but still took her to a local clinic, which disinfected the wound and gave her antibiotics. The wound healed, but five months later, they noticed a bump in the same spot.

The little girl had developed Mycobacterium marinum, which typically causes tuberculosis-like illness in fish but rarely infects humans. Humans usually get this infection if they have open wounds and come into contact with contaminated water. Mah told CNN that he believes this is the first time a human has gotten this infection from an iguana bite.

Scientists photographed a snailfish swimming 8,336 meters below sea level near Japan, making it the deepest recorded fish ever caught on camera.

Previously, the deepest recorded fish was spotted 8,178 meters down in the Mariana Trench, according to BBC News.

"We predicted the deepest fish would be there and we predicted it would be a snailfish," Prof Alan Jamieson, a University of Western Australia deep-sea scientist, told the BBC. "I get frustrated when people tell me we know nothing about the deep sea. We do. Things are changing really fast."

A dolphin who may have been tormented by its peers has decided to retreat to a freshwater creek in Virginia, living there for weeks while avoiding his bullies.

The sighting was first reported by local station WAVY and concerned scientist Alexander Costidis, who said that the dolphin "probably got beat up by other dolphins" in the ocean, prompting it to swim away to Bennett's Creek in Suffolk, Virginia.

Costidis told WAVY that teams have been monitoring the traumatized marine mammal, attempting to lure the animal from the river back into the ocean using "noise and kayaks." So far, the dolphin has not been convinced.

However, the clock is ticking to save the dolphin. Costidis said that lesions began to appear on its skin — a sign of freshwater skin disease, which could prove fatal.

(Credit: David Cannon/Getty Images)

The body of a 2-year-old boy who went missing in Florida has been found inside the mouth of an alligator a day after his mother was found stabbed to death.

Thomas Mosley, the father of toddler Taylen Mosley, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, for the child and for the boy's mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, the Associated Press reported.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said that the boy was found on Friday when officers saw an alligator with "an object in its mouth" in a lake, which they quickly realized was the toddler's body.

Japan just took convenience to the next level with a bear meat vending machine at one of its train stations.

At the Tazawako bullet train station in Semboku city, Akita prefecture, commuters can stop by a vending machine and purchase hunks of meat from a freshly slaughtered bear, per a Japanese news outlet, The Mainichi.

Bear meat vending machine proves popular in north Japan city https://t.co/VqhYuMIX9P — The Mainichi (Japan Daily News) (@themainichi) April 2, 2023

The machine features signs that say "open 24 hours," "black bear," "bear meat" and "2,200 yen for 250 grams.”

