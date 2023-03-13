Here's What You Missed This Weekend

Happy Monday! We hope you’re recovering from losing an hour of sleep yesterday 😴⏰

(Credit: Megan Marlow)

Megan Marlow has no doubts that the fact her husband is alive today is a bona fide miracle from God.

"I worked on his funeral plans," she told Insider. "I told my children he was gone."

But Ryan Marlow is not gone; he's back home with his wife and three young children in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, after six months of treatment in multiple hospitals and medical centers, following an extraordinary series of events that included doctors declaring him dead and preparing his body for organ procurement.

A timely wiggle of Ryan's toes coupled with Megan's advocacy on behalf of her husband of 16 years ultimately saved his life, she said in an interview with Insider this month.

The 2023 Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. "Everything Everywhere All At Once" enjoyed a historic night with seven wins including best picture.

Off-camera, there were plenty of other memorable moments.

Activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai told reporters on the red carpet she was most excited to see Rihanna.

"Rihanna is such a forceful, incredible woman," she gushed. "She has inspired so many generations of girls and she is just stunning and she sings so beautifully so I will be stunned to see her perform."

And Hugh Grant had an excruciatingly awkward moment on the red carpet with Ashley Graham.

Cars that have been confiscated from drunk drivers in Latvia are being sent to Ukraine in a new scheme to support the country's war effort.

Earlier this week, eight cars were taken on the back of a trailer from an impound lot in Latvia to be transported to "where they are most needed," Latvia's State Revenue Service said in a tweet.

🇱🇻 🇺🇦 Šodien ceļu uz Ukrainu uzsāka pirmās atomašīnas, kuras turpmāk pa Latvijas ceļiem vairs nestūrēs to bijušie īpašnieki – dzērājšoferi.

8 auto šodien nodoti biedrības "Agendum" rokās, kas tos tālāk nogādās tur, kur tie nepieciešami visvairāk. #StandWithUkraine #KopāArUkrainu pic.twitter.com/OQEyHeYCF7 — VID (@vid_gov) March 8, 2023

The government tasked the transport of the seized cars to the Agendum group — a Latvian NGO that delivers vehicles to Ukraine — who will donate them to the Ukrainian military and hospitals.

"It's actually very scary when you realize how many cars are driving around with drunk drivers," Reinis Poznaks, founder of the NGO Twitter Convoy in association with Agendum, told Reuters in an interview.

(Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

An alligator in Florida was apparently set on taking a dip this week.

The 11-foot-long gator emerged from the woods, burst through the screen of an enclosed porch in Volusia County, located northeast of Orlando, and dove right into the pool, the owner of the home told local outlet WFTV.

"He busted right through there, kind of like the Kool-Aid Man, you know," Lynn Tosi told the outlet, adding the alligator left a big hole behind in her porch screen. She alerted Florida Fish and Wildlife officials and a professional was sent to remove the alligator.

"The professional coming to take him out was actually pacing and got on the phone and was really surprised by what they were up against," she said.

An Italian senior hoarded 100,000 stolen items taken from thousands of people over the past 20 years, Bologna police have announced.

Authorities seized the thieved loot, worth €6 million ($6.3 million), bought from burglars and pickpockets by a 70-year-old man in Bologna, north Italy, La Repubblica reports.

His home was raided after authorities noticed a number of people entering and leaving the property. They now believe the pensioner was buying the stolen goods from the visitors.

Police said the man had no criminal record and led a respectable life but had been buying stolen goods from thieves for 20 years, The Times reported.

Marissa Barnwell, 15, was walking to class when the pledge of allegiance began playing on the school's intercom in November 2022, according to a lawsuit filed by her parents in the United States District Court District of South Carolina in February.

Barnell decided to continue walking to her class when a teacher, Nicole Livingston, demanded that she stop walking and "physically assaulted" her by pushing her onto the wall and "forcefully touching her in an unwanted way, without her consent, so that she would stop walking in recognition of the Pledge of Allegiance," the lawsuit says.

15-year-old Marissa Barnwell was reprimanded by a River Bluff High School teacher for not recognizing the Pledge of Allegiance, now her family is filing a federal lawsuit, see what she has to say at 6 on @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/jToV4vPOD6 — Alex Tejada ABC Columbia (@AlexTejadaNews) March 9, 2023

Barnwell at a press conference that she was "just in disbelief" when Livingston grabbed her, according to The State.

Livingston took Barnwell to the principal's office after the altercation in the hallway, which caused Barnwell to be "extremely upset and emotionally disturbed" as "she believed she was being punished for having done something wrong," the lawsuit says.

DoNotPay, which describes itself as "the world's first robot lawyer," has been accused of practicing law without a license.

It's facing a proposed class action lawsuit filed by Chicago-based law firm Edelson on March 3 and published Thursday by the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of San Francisco.

The complaint argues: "Unfortunately for its customers, DoNotPay is not actually a robot, a lawyer, nor a law firm. DoNotPay does not have a law degree, is not barred in any jurisdiction, and is not supervised by any lawyer."

DoNotPay grabbed attention earlier this year after Browder said it planned to use its artificial intelligence chatbot to advise a defendant facing traffic court.

