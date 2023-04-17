Here's What You Missed This Weekend

Happy Monday! We hope that wherever you are in the world, the weather is on your side.

A man who stored billions of dollars worth of stolen crypto-currency in an underground safe — and a Cheetos popcorn tin — was sentenced Friday to a year and a day in prison.

According to federal prosecutors, James Zhong, 32, stole more than 50,000 Bitcoin from Silk Road, a marketplace on the so-called "dark web" where users can buy anything from pornography to illicit drugs.

"Back in 2012, James Zhong committed wire fraud by stealing 50,000 Bitcoin from Silk Road, and for the next 10 years, he managed to conceal what he had done and how he obtained his fortune," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

(Credit: Getty Images)

A large aquatic rodent with bright orange teeth is causing environmental destruction in the US as wildlife officials struggle to keep the species from proliferating further.

Nutria — which resemble a cross between a beaver and an over-sized rat — can grow to be two feet long, with an additional 1 ½-feet of tail, and weigh up to 20 pounds. They have brown fur, a distinguishing white muzzle, and white whiskers.

Members of Mexico's powerful Sinaloa cartel were charged on Friday in a crackdown on their international drug trafficking operation.

This includes the sons of kingpin Joaquín Guzmán, better known as El Chapo.

Indictments against the drug lords detail a criminal empire built on drug trafficking and torture, which included feeding rivals to their pet tigers.

The sons, Iván Guzmán Salazar, 40, Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, 37, Joaquín Guzmán López, 36, and Ovidio Guzmán López, 33, known as "the Chapitos," have been charged with numerous offenses from a range of different courts, including fentanyl trafficking, money laundering, firearm charges, and murder.

Police arrested and charged Jaylan Noah Davis, 25, with murder last year in connection with a shooting that left 42-year-old Arthur Mikulski dead in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sheriff McFadden is pleased to report that murder suspect Jaylan Davis, who was wrongly released due to an incorrect court order indicating that his charges had been dismissed, turned himself back in at Detention Center Central early Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/jkS055ROgC — Meck Sheriff (@MeckSheriff) April 15, 2023

Davis was processed and released on Thursday from the Mecklenburg County Jail — where he was being held without bond —as the result of an incorrect court order indicating charges against him had been dropped, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday.

"Our criminal justice system will never be flawless, but we will learn from this experience and improve our processes accordingly," McFadden said in the statement.

(Credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office)

Police were investigating 21-year-old Bo Dale Monroe on five criminal charges, including theft, when they discovered a two-story tiny house that resembled a home had been reported stolen in a city less than 10 miles away, officials said.

The tiny house is a 1979 Corsair Trailer Coach travel trailer that had been converted into a two-story living space, and its owners reported it was stolen in January.

(Credit: Aaron McDade)

Josiah Garcia was arrested this week and charged with using interstate facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, authorities announced Friday.

The website, RentAHitman.com, was created originally in 2005 by Bob Innes, as a way to advertise his cyber security business. However, the cyber security business failed, and Innes decided to pivot the website to a parody mercenary site after receiving many requests through it for actual contract killers.

The court documents said Garcia submitted an application to the site in February, following up several times, and then reiterating his belief that his "military experience, and rifle expertise" made him qualified to perform mercenary work.

(Credit: Getty Images)

A police chase in a small Tennessee town ensued Wednesday after a mischievous emu named MeeMoo escaped his enclosure, according to multiple reports.

The emu's owner, Harry McKinney of Harriman, Tennessee, told ABC News that the bird hopped over a seven-foot-tall enclosure and ran through the neighborhood. McKinney initially did not know where the bird had gone and enlisted the help of social media.

McKinney told ABC News that the search and pursuit lasted seven hours and spanned 20 miles but MeeMoo is now home with his partner, another emu named MeeMee, and their soon-to-be hatched eggs.

Read the full story and see the video of the chase here.



