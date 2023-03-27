Here's What You Missed This Weekend

Happy Monday — the last Monday of March!

We're back with our Digg x Insider weekend round-up. From a big win for pregnant people in Philadelphia to great news for snack wrap lovers, this week’s set of stories sure are giving us a lot of hope for the future.

Let's dive in. 👇

(Credit: Wendy’s)

McDonald's customers have long mourned the loss of the fast-food giant's beloved snack wraps. But after seven years, a grilled chicken ranch wrap is coming back — just not to McDonald's.

Wendy's plans to sell a grilled chicken ranch wrap at stores, the company announced this week. The wrap appears to closely mimic McDonald's iconic snack wrap, which came in several varieties, including a ranch flavor. The menu item was discontinued by McDonald's in 2016.

Wendy's new wrap will launch nationwide alongside a new grilled chicken salad, and pomegranate flavored lemonade on March 28.

In a press release Thursday, Wendy's indicated that its version of a chicken and ranch wrap will surpass any prior attempts made by competing chains — presumably including the snack wrap.

Read the full story here.

The property listing looks utterly unremarkable, with 25 pictures of a large home near Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, just north of London.

The post on Rightmove also has a video in which the owner extols the virtues of her home in a bid to convince someone to buy it – or at least come and have a look.

However, for reasons we may never know the answer to, she decided to sing about her "never ending property" to the tune of Limahl's "Never Ending Story," the title song from the 1984 film.

She goes on to mention some of the property's features, such as solar panels and air conditioning, before adding that "there is so much you can do" while appearing in a dog grooming room.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

(Credit: TikTok/DavidHollowell)

71-year-old artist David Hollowell is converting a barn into a 3D optical illusion mural.

Adrienne Hollowell, his daughter, shares footage on TikTok — where millions have tuned in.

David, an artist and former art professor of 31 years at the University of California-Davis, has been called "one of the most accomplished painters of his generation" by Hark Awik, an NYC gallery that previously exhibited his work. But of late, he's been sticking closer to home.

Since 2018, he's been turning the family's high-ceilinged barn into an immersive mural.

Read the full story here.

An extra $1,000 a month can go a long way. Pregnant people in Philadelphia are about to find out just how much it can help.

The city's health department announced it will oversee a trial program beginning next year to provide 250 pregnant people with $1,000 a month. Payments will start in the person's third month of pregnancy and continue until the baby's first birthday.

It's an effort to combat racial disparities in infant mortality, the health department said.

Guaranteed income pilot programs like this have been on the rise throughout the US over the last few years, with many of them fueled by federal pandemic aid. Many of the programs, which tend to serve low-income households, have reported that individuals and families are better off following their cash influx.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

(Credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Flatiron Building is one of New York City's most recognizable structures, and it now has a new owner after a public auction on Wednesday.

In an auction ordered by the New York Supreme Court, investor Jacob Garlick outbid the building's current owners and other big names in real estate to secure the Manhattan landmark for $190 million.

Dozens of onlookers gathered in Lower Manhattan to watch the historic building go on the block with an opening bid of $50 million. It went for nearly four times that to Garlick following a 45-minute bidding war.

"It's been (a) lifelong dream of mine since I'm 14 years old. I've worked every day of my life to be in this position," Garlick, managing partner at firm Abraham Trust, told NY1. "We are honored to be a steward of this historic building, and it will be our life's mission to preserve its integrity forever."

Read the full story here.

Two high school seniors from New Orleans think they have managed to prove a 2,000-year-old theorem that has stumped mathematicians for centuries.

Their work got Calcea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson far enough to present their findings to researchers, per an interview with local TV earlier this week.

Their work was on the Pythagorean theorem, a staple of high school math lessons which defines the relationship between the three sides of a right-angled triangle, expressed with the formula a2+b2=c2.

Although the theory holds true in every plausible example, no mathematician has been able to establish its truth from first principles, even though the theorem has been around since ancient Greek times.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

(Credit: Brittany Chang/Insider)

On March 16, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will spend $30 million [building 1,200 tiny homes this year] as part of California's effort to decrease its unhoused population by 15% by 2025.

"The crisis of homelessness will never be solved without first solving the crisis of housing – the two issues are inextricably linked," Newsom said. "We are tackling this issue at the root of the problem by addressing the need to create more housing, faster in California."

These 1,200 tiny homes will be distributed across four communities — Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Jose, and San Diego County — and beds will be prioritized for people who currently reside in encampments.

The 200 beds at one of its latest villages, Alexandria Park Tiny Home Village, each cost about $43,000, bringing the cost of the village to $8.6 million.

Read the full story here.

For more stories like this, visit Insider.