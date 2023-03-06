Here's What You Missed This Weekend

Happy March! From International Women’s Day to easter eggs hitting the shelves, we’re ready for a new month.

We're back with our Digg x Insider weekend round-up. Between gruyère cheese and Toblerone controversies to a “cat-astrophic” mistake in TSA, these stories are sure to help you start this week with a laugh or smile.

Let's dive in. 👇

An 8-year-old cheerleader was "very nervous" about performing alone after her team didn't show up to a competition.

But, not only did she save the team from having to forfeit — she also won first place.

When Thorsby was the only one to show up to the competition, her coach informed her that the team may forfeit.

"I didn't really want my team to be disappointed of me for not going out there and not showing up for them, and so I made my decision. I wanted to go out there, and I wanted to make my family proud and all my friends proud for myself," Peyton Thorsby told Fox 13.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

The term "gruyère" can be used for cheeses produced outside of the Gruyère region of Switzerland, a US appeals court ruled Friday.

It's a victory for dairy groups in the US, but cheese-makers in Switzerland and France aren't happy.

Gruyère is a firm yellow cheese named after the town of Gruyères in Fribourg, Switzerland, where it originated.

Dairy groups from France and Switzerland — the Swiss Interprofession du Gruyère and the French Syndicat Interprofessionel du Gruyère — say they're "disappointed" to have lost their bid to restrict the name to cheeses from the region of Gruyère.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

Like John Wick, new compounds discovered by scientists are effective killers. But instead of killing bad guys, they kill fungi.

Researchers at the Leibniz Institute in Germany found certain bacteria naturally contained compounds effective at killing fungi that affect plants and humans. The scientists named them keanumycins A, B, and C — after actor Keanu Reeves.

"The lipopeptides kill so efficiently that we named them after Keanu Reeves because he, too, is extremely deadly in his roles," the study's main author Sebastian Götze said in a press release.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

According to the Indian news agency ANI, a 21-year-old student was drunk when the incident involving a US citizen occurred during the flight. He is banned from traveling on American Airlines, the airline later said.

"Upon aircraft arrival, Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated and was not adhering to crew instructions on board.

“He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G," American Airlines said in a statement to ANI.

Delhi Police said legal action is being taken on the basis of a complaint from American Airlines.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

Six years after a disastrous modification to the shape of its chocolate bars, Toblerone is set to make yet another change — this time, it's looking to drop the iconic image of the Matterhorn mountain from its chocolate packaging.

Mondelez International Inc., the US parent company that owns the chocolate brand is moving some of Toblerone's production to Slovakia — which means the chocolate may not meet Switzerland's legal definition of "Swissness," according to Aargauer Zeitung, a Swiss media outlet that first reported the news on Friday.

In 2017, legislation to protect "Swissness" came into force which requires any food item marketing itself as being "made in Switzerland" to source 80% of its raw ingredients from the country.

The law also covers the use of Swiss symbols, including those that indicate geographical territory.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

A passenger at Virginia's Norfolk International Airport accidentally put their pet cat through an X-ray scan — committing what the TSA called a "cat-astrophic mistake."

The passenger left the cat in its travel carrying case at the airport on Friday morning, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted.

Just when you thought it was safe to bring your pet cat on a trip. . . A traveler left their pet cat in its travel carrying case at a @TSA checkpoint this morning at @NorfolkAirport. Attention pet owners: Please do not send your pet through the X-ray unit. Cat-astrophic mistake! pic.twitter.com/tko6DP2vXx — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) March 3, 2023

The cat was then X-rayed, and the machine produced a vivid, orange image showing it crouching in its carrier, its bones and internal organs visible in the scan.

"Just when you thought it was safe to bring your pet cat on a trip," Farbstein tweeted.

Read the full story here.

For more stories like this, visit Insider.