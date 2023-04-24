Here's What You Missed This Weekend

Happy Monday!

A new device by Humane can project phone calls onto the palm of a hand.

At the 2023 annual TED conference in Vancouver, Canada, Humane co-founder Imran Chaudhri appeared to show the power of such a tool, taking a call in a rather unusual way in the middle of his presentation on Thursday.

Zarif Ali, a Toronto-based freelance journalist, tweeted a visual of the demo in which Chaudhri, who formerly led design at Apple, appeared to view a call notification in the palm of his hand.

"Humane will be releasing further details on how the device works in the coming months," a company spokesperson told Insider.

A United Airlines flight was forced into an emergency landing after a cockpit window reportedly "popped open" in mid-air.

United flight UA-1274, travelling from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Washington Dulles Airport on Tuesday, was forced to change course shortly after takeoff and return to Bradley.

An airline representative told Insider that the jet had to return to the airport to "address an unlatched cockpit window. The flight landed safely, and we reaccomodated our customers on another aircraft."

It's not clear whether the mishap was due to human error, or a maintenance issue.

(Credit: REUTERS/Monika Malla)

A climber was [miraculously rescued on Thursday] after he fell into a nearly 1,000-foot deep crevasse while climbing Annapurna mountain in Nepal, one of the world's most dangerous mountains.

Five sherpas and two foreign climbers used ropes to rescue Anurag Maloo, 34, from the mountain where he was trapped for three days, Mingma Sherpa, of mountaineering company Seven Summit Treks, told Reuters.

"This sort of rescue is rare because the location is very dangerous," Sherpa told Reuters. "For one person, seven other climbers put their lives at risk. It was his sheer luck that they found him alive."

The Indian climber was flown to a hospital in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, and is in a critical condition, according to Reuters.

Parrots that can talk to their "friends" over video chat feel less lonely and have an improved quality of life, scientists say.

In a new study published in Proceedings of the 2023 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing System, domesticated parrots were trained to signal to make video calls to other birds.

During the three-month study, animal-computer interaction specialists at the University of Glasgow, Northeastern University, and MIT collaborated to investigate the effects of increased interaction between the pets.

They examined over 1,000 hours of video observations of 18 parrots, finding that they engaged more regularly in social behavior like singing and preening.

(Credit: Stringer/Reuters)

Kenyan authorities have exhumed 21 bodies as part of an investigation into a cult whose followers are believed to have starved themselves to death.

At least three dead children were among those found in graves in Shakahola forest in the coastal town of Malindi, Agence France-Presse reported.

A police source told AFP that 21 bodies have been found as of Friday, and said more were expected to be found.

The pastor, who is the leader of the Good News International Church, is believed to have told followers to starve themselves in order to die and "meet Jesus," AFP reported.

A Maryland man, 52, has used his favorite five-number combination to win a $50,000 prize three different times over the course of just 11 months, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.

The man claimed his latest $50,000 prize from the lottery on April 13. He placed a $1 bet on the same number to also win a combined $100,000 on two different tickets he purchased on May 18 last year, according to the news release.

The anonymous winner said that he did not realize he had won the money the first time he bought the winning tickets, and that he only found out after his wife called him to tell him the news. At the time, he said he planned to use lottery his winnings to buy a dirt bike for his wife's son.

(Credit: Laura Young)

An ancient marble bust will soon return to its original home in Germany after the 2,000-year-old Roman relic was bought for $35 at a Goodwill in Texas.

Laura Young found the bust at a Goodwill in Austin, Texas, in 2018. She initially thought it was just a replica, Young previously told Insider.

After getting in touch with auction houses about the sculpture, it turned out the centuries-old piece actually once belonged to a 19th-century Bavarian king. Art lawyers later estimated that the bust was worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

How the bust ended up in Austin "remains a mystery," according to the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA). However, it likely made its way to the US after World War II, stolen by a returning soldier.

Lizzo started the second leg of The Special Tour in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday and celebrated by bringing a group of drag performers onstage.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, Lizzo leads the drag performers to the front of the stage, taking a bow while the drag queens dance around her. The video ends with her encouraging the audience to "support your drag entertainers."

Lizzo's decision to feature drag performers comes after the passing of controversial legislation involving drag performances.

In March, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed Tennessee House Bill 0009, which prohibits "adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult."

