Norwegian authorities on Sunday took the sad step of euthanizing Freya, a beloved boat-sinking walrus

The decision came after the 1,320 lb walrus had become stressed by human visitors who had — despite warnings to stay away — taken to approaching her to pose for pictures.

Officials grew concerned she may become aggressive or territorial and injure an onlooker.

In the wild, walruses may live up to 40 years. Freya was estimated to be five years old.

"We have sympathies for the fact that the decision can cause reactions with the public, but I am firm that this was the right call...We have great regard for animal welfare, but human life and safety must take precedence," director General of Fisheries, Mr. Frank Bakke-Jensen, said.

She told Insider that reports she was paid $2 million less than Pratt for the 2018 sequel were inaccurate.

The pay gap between her and Pratt was, in fact, larger.

"The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less," Howard told Insider exclusively.

Tungnath Chaturvedi, an Indian lawyer, was overcharged by 20 rupees ($0.25) for two train tickets he bought in 1999.

He took the railways and ticketing clerk to court. The legal battle dragged on for 22 years.

He's now finally told he'd be getting his refund.

"I have attended more than 100 hearings in connection with this case," Chaturvedi, 66, told BBC News. "But you can't put a price on the energy and time I've lost fighting this case."

At least 41 people were killed and 14 were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at a church in a crowded Egyptian neighborhood.

CNN reported that most of the deaths were caused by smoke inhalation inside church classrooms. Additionally, Reuters reported that a stampede was caused after the fire blocked the entrance of the church.

"After the firefighter doused the fire, I recognized my sister's body. The bodies are all charred, and many of them are children, who were in a nursery room in the church," Maher Murad, a worshipper who left the church shortly before the fire, told Reuters.

A passenger got his luggage back 30 days after it was lost on a trip from Boston to Paris.

There was only one problem: everything inside was soaking wet.

"It was soaking wet, one of the zippers was broken off, and one of the luggage tags was broken off," Guy Elsmore-Paddock told Insider.

He is still waiting to hear back from Delta about a compensation claim.

