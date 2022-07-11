Here's What You Missed Over The Weekend

In this weekend's round-up, I'm taking you around the world. From dead flies in Germany to space shuttle rooms in Australia, there's been a lot going on.

🇺🇸 We'll start off in the US though with arguably the biggest tech news of the weekend (and the year, let's be honest)

👀 In true Elon Musk Twitter takeover style, the recent turn of events has been far from plain sailing.

Let me summarize:

On Friday, Musk announced he was terminating his deal to buy Twitter, accusing the social media company of being "in material breach of multiple provisions" of the merger agreement.

Twitter very quickly replied, vowing to sue Musk in order to force a close of his acquisition deal.

Today, Twitter dropped 6.9% in premarket trading. The social media company has now plunged 25% since April 13 - the day that Musk agreed to a takeover deal.

Musk himself has reacted by posting a series of memes on the platform about abandoning his acquisition.

Here's my favorite one. 👇

🇱🇰 Sri Lankan protesters make themselves at home.

In Asia, the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka really came to a head this weekend as protesters occupied the presidential and prime ministerial residences.

People have started to make themselves at home, using the gym and cooking in the garden. They say they will remain there until the leaders officially quit, according to reports.

"They enjoyed super luxury while we suffered," 61-year-old handkerchief seller B.M. Chandrawathi said. "We were hoodwinked. I wanted my kids and grandkids to see the luxurious lifestyles they were enjoying."

See more photos here.

🇩🇪🦟 Flies have feelings too!

Over in Europe, a dead-fly installation by artist Damien Hirst had to be removed by a German Museum.

The English artist is well known for his provocative art featuring dead animals and it's not the first time he's faced backlash for his work.

PETA filed a complaint against the museum, saying the installation violated an animal safety law.

"Killing animals has nothing to do with art, it just shows the arrogance of people who literally will stop at nothing for their own interests," Peter Höffken, a representative of PETA Germany, told Braunschweiger Zeitung.

Read the full statement here.

via GIPHY

🇺🇦 The deadly war in Ukraine continues.

At least 15 people were killed and dozens trapped after a Russian strike on a residential block in Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. The town is inhabited mostly by people who work in nearby factories.

Read the full report here.

Insider’s Sam Tabahriti spoke to Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice-prime minister about the support coming from the West. He said: "Bottom line: we need lots of drones, all kinds of drones."

"The Russians are strong in the information space, but we have quite a competent system defending against that. But if we're talking about war, what we need is heavy weapons – that's critical," he said.

Read the full interview here.

🧈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Buttergate continues…

The staff in a Tesco store in East London really said 'don’t steal our butter.'

The store is putting security stickers on blocks of cheese and butter that cost less than $5. The move comes amid reports of various British supermarket chains putting security tags and cases on everyday products, thought to be to deter shoplifting amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Read more here.

via GIPHY

🇦🇺 Australia says your new bedroom might be a space shuttle.

In the land down under, Melbourne’s record-low lack of housing is leading to some alternative solutions becoming an option. One landlord listed six "space pods" that fit a single bed for $600 a month.

Chan told Insider that he was inspired to install the "futuristic and fascinating" pods after traveling through Asia, where he said the sleeper pods are popular.

Find out how you could rent one here.

🚗⚡️ And what would a round-up be without some electric car talk.

Our obsession with electric vehicles is actually making it harder to stave off full-blown climate chaos, writes Ian Morse.

It seems like a simple solution to reduce fossil-fuel emissions, but mining the raw materials to make EVs requires is capital-intensive, risky, and a major source of greenhouse gasses.

🔋 To make a shift toward renewable energy, the world will need to produce the raw goods that make these technologies possible.



But massively increasing production of these minerals may cause more problems than it solves, @ianjmorse writes. 👇https://t.co/ulUx9h13oO pic.twitter.com/9tF7BjAaUQ — Science Insider (@SciInsider) July 8, 2022

That's all from this week's round-up. I'll be back next week with probably even more Musk X Twitter news.