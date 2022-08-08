Here's What You Missed Over The Weekend

Where can you read all the weekend's iconic internet moments, KFC's new menu, and the latest Davidson/Kardashian updates all in one place?

The Insider X Digg weekend round-up. 👇

We all remember the mittens meme, but a photo of Sanders sat on the Senate steps entertained the internet again this weekend.

New York City photographer Clayton Cubitt posted an apropos comparison of the photo with an image from a Schoolhouse Rock song called "I'm Just a Bill."

Thoughts? 👇

It really do be like that pic.twitter.com/GnRZFOZXJr — Clayton Cubitt (@claytoncubitt) August 7, 2022

Last week, Dani Grier Mulvenna from Northern Ireland posted a picture of her daughter, Cora, alongside an image of Harrelson, and compared their likenesses.

"Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon."

The photo went viral and the "Zombieland" actor took notice and responded… with a poem, naturally.

Read the full exchange here.

Police said a man used a counterfeit $100 bill at an 11-year-old's lemonade stand in Washington.

The budding entrepreneur, Jeremy, was said to have used his allowance to give the man $85 in change.

A GoFundMe, which the police shared, to help Jeremy recoup his losses raised more than $9,000.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

Pete Davidson recently wore a T-shirt that may have alluded to his split from Kim Kardashian.

According to E! News' Ashley Joy Parker, Davidson was spotted on Saturday in Cairns, Australia, while on the set of his upcoming film "Wizards!" The outlet reported that Davidson wore a green trucker hat decorated with the film's title and a graphic t-shirt with a message.

"What ... I feel like shit," his shirt read, according to the outlet.

It's the first time Davidson, 28, was photographed since he and Kardashian, 41, broke up. The former couple dated for nine months and announced their decision to part ways on Friday.

Researchers in New Jersey believe they have found the remains of 13 soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War.

They also discovered a "pristine" King George III gold guinea from 1766.

"As we removed more remains, it became clear to us that this was not one individual. We were looking at a mass grave and, in all likelihood, a Hessian mass grave," said Jennifer Janofsky, the Megan Giordano Fellow in Public History inin Rowan's College of Humanities & Social Sciences.

Always fancied something a bit different than chicken fillet with your chips? You’re in luck.

KFC has started selling chicken feet in China in an attempt to deal with soaring costs, its CEO has said.

Joey Wat, Yum China’s CEO, told CNN Business. "This bucket features chicken feet, chicken wing tips, necks, and other parts traditionally favored by Chinese people. For some of the analysts who asked me before when would we start to sell chicken feet, we are officially selling chicken feet right now after 35 years."

via GIPHY

That's all for this week, see you back here next Monday for even more stories you missed!