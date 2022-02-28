Russian cease-fire, death by coffee, and the 'real' zelensky
Here's What You Missed At The Weekend
Submitted by Rosalind Thacker
Russian Cease-Fire?
On Saturday, Russia announced a cease-fire in two besieged Ukrainian cities to allow civilians to escape, but Ukrainian officials say it was ignored.
On Sunday, Russian forces agreed to a second cease-fire. Once again, the shelling of Mariupol in southern Ukraine continued.
Olaplex Controversy
Olaplex haircare reformulates its hair mask after controversy that the fragrance was linked to infertility.
200 Cups of Coffee
A personal trainer is reported to have died from a caffeine overdose after accidentally drinking the equivalent of 200 cups of coffee.
A Micro-Ikea Could Save Your Marriage
We visited Ikea's new micro store in London, and saw how it solves one of the worst things about shopping at the chain, which psychologists say can drive couples to divorce
The Man, The Myth, The Legend. Who Is The Real Zelensky?
Zelensky US film editor and long-time friend speaks to Insider to reveal the man behind the scenes.
Grenfell Fire Expert Makes Disabled Joke
Insider uncovered that a Grenfell fire expert joked about disabled people 'crawling along smoke-filled corridors.'
Life In A Zoo
Staffers and their families have lived with nearly 4,000 animals in the Kyiv Zoo since Russia's invasion.
Wondering Where To Go On Holiday?
Travel planners share 9 places in the US everyone will want to visit this year