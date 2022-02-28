Here's What You Missed At The Weekend

Russian Cease-Fire?

On Saturday, Russia announced a cease-fire in two besieged Ukrainian cities to allow civilians to escape, but Ukrainian officials say it was ignored.

Read the full story here. .

Olaplex Controversy

Olaplex haircare reformulates its hair mask after controversy that the fragrance was linked to infertility.

Read the full story here.

200 Cups of Coffee

A personal trainer is reported to have died from a caffeine overdose after accidentally drinking the equivalent of 200 cups of coffee.

via GIPHY

Read the full story here.

A Micro-Ikea Could Save Your Marriage

We visited Ikea's new micro store in London, and saw how it solves one of the worst things about shopping at the chain, which psychologists say can drive couples to divorce

via GIPHY

Read the full story here.

The Man, The Myth, The Legend. Who Is The Real Zelensky?

Zelensky US film editor and long-time friend speaks to Insider to reveal the man behind the scenes.

Read the full story here.

Grenfell Fire Expert Makes Disabled Joke

Insider uncovered that a Grenfell fire expert joked about disabled people 'crawling along smoke-filled corridors.'

Read the full story here.

Life In A Zoo

Staffers and their families have lived with nearly 4,000 animals in the Kyiv Zoo since Russia's invasion.

via GIPHY

Read the full story here.

Wondering Where To Go On Holiday?

Travel planners share 9 places in the US everyone will want to visit this year

Read the full story here.