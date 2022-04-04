Here's What You Missed At The 2022 Grammy Awards

In case you missed it, the 2022 Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, April 3. It was a night of some iconic performances, outfits and of course — awards.

Trevor Noah hosted the show and didn't fail to mention the infamous slap at the Oscars not so long ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also appeared in a pre-recorded message on Sunday to highlight the violence in Ukraine.

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos," he said.

The night was also an extravagant display of fashion — here's what celebrities wore.

And here are some of the biggest awards of the night:

Record of the year went to "Leave The Door Open" by Silk Sonic, who also took away the Song of the year award.

Jon Batiste's "We Are" won Album of the year.

Olivia Rodrigo took home a few awards including Best new artist, Best pop solo performance for "Drivers License" and Best pop vocal album for "Sour".

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat featuring SZA won Best pop duo/group performance.

The Best traditional pop vocal album was "Love for Sale" — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

You can have a look at the full list of winners and nominees here.

Finally, we could't let you leave without taking a look at some of the best performances of the night — check them out below:

Olivia Rodrigo performed "Drivers License" for her show-stopping debut at the Grammys:

Billie Eilish delivered a rain-soaked performance of 'Happier Than Ever':

And last but definitely not least, BTS delivered an iconic spy-inspired performance of 'Butter':

If you haven't had enough of the Grammys, here's some more on the night:

The 22 best album of the year nominees that got robbed at the Grammys

Only 11 Black artists have won album of the year at the Grammys — here they all are

The best-dressed couples at the 2022 Grammys