Here’s What You Might Have Missed Over The Weekend

He contacted the funeral home that sent the remains, but to no avail.

"It's just sort of shocking. I'm like, 'What am I supposed to do with these?" Hamilton Leithauser told The New York Post. "This was a person. You have to show a little respect."

I just received package addressed to "current resident". Address was mine. Inside package are cremated remains of a man from Oct 2017. I do not know the man. I've lived here for 6 years. (1/2) — Hamilton Leithauser (@HLeithauser) January 31, 2023

"I think it's hard to give so much of your time and energy to building something for somebody else and make them money off your work only to just be brushed off and let go that easily," she said.

The engineer was one of 12,000 people to be laid off by Google in a major cost-cutting effort by the tech giant.

K Kawshigan claimed the rejection caused him trauma and damaged his "stellar reputation."

Court papers detail that Kawshigan accused Nora Tan of "allegedly defamatory remarks and negligent conduct," and he needs the money to fund "rehabilitation and therapy programs to overcome the sustained trauma."

However, he is being countersued after the woman alleged that he repeatedly turned up at her home.

The worker said he worked 10-hours shifts and had to assemble 600 iPhones every day.

His every move inside the factory was monitored by the "xianzhang" – or line leaders – who frequently reprimanded people, he said.

This included strict hour-long lunch breaks and, if he had to go to the toilets, he needed to make up for the lost time.

Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

"While there have been other 18-year-old lottery winners across Canada in recent years, no one has won as much as Juliette," the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said.

The teenager said she plans to have some summer adventures and finish her university degree.

Alejandro Colomar was fined for walking around his town nude.

But a top Spanish court has ruled in his favor after he was accused of "obscene exhibitionism," Reuters reported.

The court noted that Colomar did not illustrate an "alteration of citizen security, tranquility or public order."

Credit: REUTERS/Eva Manez

