Here’s What You Might Have Missed Over The Weekend

The Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase did little to change Bank of America's recession outlook. Analysts wrote in a Thursday note viewed by Insider that the central bank's 50-basis-point hike "provides little relief" to their 2023 economic outlook.

While BofA posits stocks have a material downside of 36% next year, analysts highlighted three market areas still worth considering. BofA specifically highlighted Meta and Google-parent Alphabet as best poised to navigate a potential recession successfully.

Both companies did not perform well during the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, but present economic headwinds are driven by inflation as opposed to a fundamental break in markets that investors saw in the last major recession.

via GIPHY

For more information and advice on making it through a recession, head over to Insider.







It looks like the much-hyped "Avatar: The Way of Water" is so far clocking in below box office expectations. Disney cut its forecast for Avatar, saying it was likely to garner between $130 million and $150 million domestically on its opening weekend in north American theaters, below an initial forecast of at least $150 million.

Sources told Deadline on Sunday that the film had come in at the lower end of that range, with a $135 million purse from its opening weekend in the US and Canada. Box Office Pro analyst Shawn Robbins had predicted earlier this month the movie would bring in somewhere between $167 million and $192 million after positive hype.

It still makes 'Avatar' sequel the seventh-highest-grossing December opening weekend in history, but marks a lower take than "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which took in $181 million earlier this year.

via GIPHY

Read more on Insider for all of the latest news on 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'







A patient could be billed up to $160 just to message their doctor about a health concern as some hospital systems around the US introduce fees amid the rise of telehealth services.

Telehealth services, which erupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, give patients the comfort of checking in with health professionals from home through virtual appointments and utilizing patient portals that could be accessed through a computer or smartphone. But, it soon became a strain for some healthcare practitioners.

"When people figured out this is cool and could improve care, you saw hospitals and practice groups saying to patients, welcome to your portal ... you can ping your physician with questions if you want. We found ourselves as physicians getting dozens and dozens of these a day and not having time built in to do that work." Jack Resneck Jr. President of the American Medical Association.

via GIPHY

Read more on Insider.







Police in Chandler, Arizona, said Jacob Murphy, 29, drove to the warehouse's employee parking lot and opened fire on an employee. The incident unfolded at around 9:30 am local time on Wednesday at an Amazon Flex Warehouse in Chandler, Arizona, Chandler Police Department Sgt. Jason McClimans said at a press conference. The suspected shooter was the only fatality.

One employee of the warehouse, a contract worker for Amazon, was shot multiple times by Murphy, McClimans said at the press conference. That employee was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but is expected to survive.

A second contract worker at the facility was armed and fired at Murphy, subduing him, police said. McClimans said the case was not being considered an active shooter situation, and there are no other suspects.

An armed Amazon worker stopped a shooter who opened fire outside a warehouse in Arizona https://t.co/oqvKNhc8Yh — Insider News (@InsiderNews) December 17, 2022

For all of the latest on Amazon, head over to Insider.







Startups that make plant-based foods are increasingly finding themselves in court as meat lobbies — made up of farming unions, agriculture bodies, and other organizations representing meat producers — try to stop them from using meaty words to describe their products.

La Vie, Meatless Farm, and Heura are among those facing legal challenges.

It's not clear which side is winning: Texas lawmakers are considering a ban, while Louisiana struck down a law limiting the use of certain "meat" terms in March.

Meat lobbies argue that plant-based products have stolen the concept of meat. On the other hand, companies argue their plant-based products are intuitively called the veggie version of whatever meat they are imitating.

Startups that make plant-based foods are battling the meat lobby for the right to describe their products as bacon, burgers, or steak. La Vie, Meatless Farm, and Heura are among those facing legal challenges, @thisisinsider’s Tasmin Lockwood writes. ⬇️https://t.co/sPhrUe2KIc pic.twitter.com/YpNAKvwDC6 — Insider Tech Business (@BITech) December 18, 2022

For insight into the latest tech innovations, head over to Insider.







Lori Janes of Louisville, who works at a local dentist's office, participated in the white elephant gift exchange with her coworkers at the party earlier this week. During the game, one of her colleagues "stole" her $25 TJ Maxx gift card, prompting her to take the $25 worth of scratch-off tickets from another coworker, lottery officials said.

As Janes was scratching one of the tickets off, she saw that she had won $50. Her next scratch-off, a Hit The Jackpot, made her an even bigger winner after she realized she won all 15 spots on the ticket, according to lottery officials.

"I couldn't believe it. It was a twenty-five-dollar gift exchange, and I won one hundred seventy-five thousand dollars!" Lori Janes of Louisville. Speaking to the Kentucky Lottery.

via GIPHY

Read more on Insider.







Warner Bros. Discovery is exploring running ads in HBO originals like "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" on the HBO Max ad-supported tier, in a reversal of its earlier streaming strategy.

HBO Max launched its ad-supported tier in June 2021 for $10 a month versus the streamer's $15 ad-free version. They capped ads at four minutes per hour, limited how often users would see the same ad, and said no ads would run on original HBO programming.

HBO originals weren't created with ads in mind, so ads inserted in the middle of content could compromise the viewing experience and be controversial in Hollywood. When Netflix started running ads on the streamer, top Hollywood creators like Shonda Rhimes expressed displeasure.

via GIPHY

For the latest on the streaming wars, head over to Insider.







Customers drained billions of dollars from Binance's crypto platform last week — just one reason the spotlight is on the company in the wake of the FTX implosion.

Spooked investors are on the alert for signs of trouble after the collapse of now-bankrupt FTX, the once-$32 billion crypto empire founded by Sam Bankman-Fried. Some are worried that cracks may be starting to appear at Binance.

"While we expect the next several months to be bumpy, we will get past this challenging period — and we'll be stronger for having been through it." Changpeng Zhao. Binance CEO.

via GIPHY

Check out the full story on Insider to find out what you need to know about Binance.





