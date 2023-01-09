Here’s What You Might Have Missed Over The Weekend

The game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was set to be a barnburner, as two of the top teams in the NFL competed with playoff implications on the line. But before the game got through its first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, just moments after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Football poses a number of serious health risks to players. Head injuries like concussions are common, and repeated blows can lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain condition often marked by aggression, depression, memory problems, and impaired judgment. Longer-term, it can promote early-onset dementia and has been associated with multiple NFL athletes' suicides.

A green comet will pass by Earth for the first time since the Stone Age in February, and it won't return for another 50,000 years, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The comet, named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will be around 26 million miles from Earth on February 2.

It will be the closest the comet has been to the Earth since the Upper Paleolithic era, which is the time humans are believed to have left Africa and settled in Asia and Europe.

According to NASA, the brightness of comets is "notoriously unpredictable," but by February 2, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could be "only just visible to the eye in dark night skies." The comet has a "greenish coma, short broad dust tail, and long faint ion tail," according to NASA.

An amateur archaeologist has decoded what experts describe as "the first known writing in the history of Homo sapiens," according to a paper published in the Cambridge Archaeological Journal.

Ben Bacon, a furniture restorer by day, spent his nights analyzing photographs of cave paintings. His hobby led to the "first specific reading of European Upper Palaeolithic communication," the journal article reads. The code inscriptions that Bacon, 67, decoded appear in at least 400 caves across Europe which are up to 25,000 years.

The writing was discovered approximately 150 years ago but has perplexed scientists ever since. However, Bacon deduced that paleolithic hunter-gatherers would store data about the animals they needed to kill to survive in the cave drawings of bulls, horses, aurochs, and stags, using codes to detail their breeding cycle based on the lunar cycle beginning in spring.

As a school counselor, Ibrahim Alğan's job was to help young people solve their problems. Yet he couldn't solve his own: a serious height complex. Alğan, who's 30, is from the city of Adana in southern Turkey. He was 5-foot-2 and had strong feelings about his height.

After two rounds of leg-lengthening surgery, Alğan added 5 inches to his height. He didn't tell anyone about his first operation, in February 2015, thinking they wouldn't understand. It made him 2.4 inches taller. When people noticed, he said that he had a bone deformity and needed surgery to rectify it.

He had a second operation in March 2020 that added another 2.4 inches to his height. The surgery changed his perspective so much that he quit his job as a counselor and founded his own Turkey-based clinic that offers leg-lengthening surgery. He's the head coordinator, and his team is mainly made up of other people who've had the surgery.

Benson Tsai left Elon Musk's rocket company and cofounded Stellar Pizza in May 2019 alongside two former colleagues, Brian Langone and James Wahawisan. But unlike his former boss who's often spoken about colonizing Mars, Tsai said he was more interested in matters closer to home. "Solving problems here on Earth is really important to me," he told Bloomberg.

The SpaceX CEO predicted on Twitter last March that humans would reach the Red Planet by 2029. He said that "anyone" should be able to afford a ticket on his shuttles to Mars, estimating they would cost about $100,000. In a video interview last April, Musk warned that life there would not be pleasant. It "will not be luxurious," he said.

Musk said he wanted to build a full-size city on Mars. In 2019, the billionaire estimated it would take one million tons of cargo to do so, at a cost of anywhere from $100 billion to $10 trillion. Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has his own space company, Blue Origin. Its work has focused on building a "road to space" with new rockets that could ultimately pave the way for colonies.

