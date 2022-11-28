Here’s what you might have missed over the weekend

MacKenzie Scott has donated almost $2 billion to charities this year, per her most recent Medium post, underlining her status as one of the world's most generous billionaires. Scott chooses to give money to nonprofits and charities led by people with "lived experience."

The 52-year-old philanthropist and former wife of Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $28 billion, according to Forbes. She has committed to donating half of her wealth as part of the Giving Pledge, which was set up by Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and his then-wife Melinda French Gates.

Bill Gates's ex-wife Melinda French Gates previously said she had a "great respect" for Scott and her approach to philanthropy, which could inspire many others.

"I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."

Elon Musk called CEOs of companies that pulled ad spending to complain, Financial Times reported. A number of leading media buyers and advertising agencies say that almost all the major brands they act for have stopped ad spending on Twitter, the report said.

Musk's calls backfired and other brands joined the growing list of companies to withdraw spending. Half of Twitter's top 100 advertisers have stopped advertising on the platform in recent weeks as a result of "controversies" and "warnings from media buyers."

The list includes Meta, Coca-Cola and Kellogg's, according to a report by Media Matters. Four industry figures told the Financial Times that in recent weeks agencies have not little communication with Twitter's ads business team because so few staff were left following mass layoffs.

Crypto, tech, and hedge fund leaders came to the city en masse during the pandemic. But in the wake of the FTX implosion, some of the city's top spenders have vanished, and Miami club owners who profited from regularly hosting some of the industry's top spenders are also feeling the blow.

Requests for $50,000 tables and bottle service for top-shelf liquor at the city's hottest venues are drying up, according to a new report from the Financial Times. The scene has become so bleak that Andrea Vimercati, director of food and beverage at Moxy Hotel group, told the outlet that high-rolling crypto regulars have "completely disappeared."

Gino LoPinto, operating partner at the club E11even, told the FT that the company has only brought in $10,000 in the past three months, after raking in more than $6 million last year — much of which came from crypto clients.

"You wouldn't normally show your bank account, but people do show their crypto wallets. I've seen more crypto wallets in a year than I've seen bank accounts in a lifetime." — Gino LoPinto

Tommy Garay is raising money after his ex-girlfriend, Senaida Soto, allegedly burned his house down because she thought he was cheating. Soto was arrested on November 22 on felony charges of burglary and arson.

The Bexar County Sheriff's office said in a November 22 statement that Soto burglarized and set fire to Garay's home after she FaceTimed Garay's phone and another woman answered the call. The woman who answered the call, however, turned out to be a relative of Garay, according to police.

The sheriff's office said it obtained video of Soto lighting the couch on fire, which spread throughout the house, causing more than $50,000 worth of damage. According to the police, Soto texted Garay "I hope your house is okay," while his home was ablaze.

"I called the fire department but unfortunately by the time they arrived everything I owned including my daughters toys, clothes, shoes, etc was damaged/lost in the fire, this is such a devastating time for us, as this home, was the home my dad and I grew up in, this home has been part of my family for generations." — Tommy Garay

To hear more about Garay’s story, be sure to read more on Insider.







Mike Zuber bought his first rental property in Fresno, California in 2002 after reading Robert Kiyosaki's "Rich Dad Poor Dad." After purchasing their first rental, they continued working full-time and living frugally to save more money to buy more real estate. Their portfolio gradually grew bigger and bigger.

Zuber doubled his portfolio in the aftermath of the 2008 housing crash. Today, he and his wife own over 100 units in Fresno and earn over $100,000 a month in rental income. At this point, Zuber has been doing real estate investing for 20 years. His success allowed him to quit his software job and retire in his 40s.

His advice for investors today includes financing properties with 30-year fixed-rate mortgages. He also says you should buy and hold, and focus on cash flow instead of home appreciation.

Crew members on the Ohana, who earn about $1,400 a month, say they often get large tips.

Valentina Rijeka, 30, is the most recent recruit to Ohana's crew, led by captain and owner, Josip Šerka. She is paid a base salary of 10,000 kunas (about $1,400), but guests tend to generously tip at the end of their stay.

It's important to get on well with your colleagues, the superyacht crew told Insider. The captain's right-hand man Zoran Vidović, 39, told Insider that working on a superyacht can be very enjoyable but is often quite demanding.

"I was working as a sailor, a waiter in the kitchen – I tried everything, so I know how hard it is. I want to be the boss I would have liked to have when I was doing these jobs." — Josip Šerka

