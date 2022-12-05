Here’s what you might have missed over the weekend

In the weeks since FTX was forced to declare bankruptcy, there has been much hand-wringing about the financial house of cards that Bankman-Fried built.

What happened to billions of dollars in corporate funds that remain unaccounted for? Why didn't FTX's investors ask tougher questions about the business? What will become of all the backers and customers who have been wiped out in the crypto meltdown?

But in the midst of the financial devastation, one question remains largely unanswered: Why didn't the numerous regulatory agencies and congressional committees that are charged with safeguarding financial investors and consumers catch on to what was happening at FTX?

Over the past two years, Bankman-Fried set out to rig a notoriously rigged system through a potent mix of charm, charitable giving, and political contributions.









Elon Musk said he "personally wanted to punch" Ye West after the rapper tweeted a swastika last week. Twitter's new owner made the comments during a live Q&A about the "Twitter files" related to the way Twitter handled content on Hunter Biden.

The billionaire's comments come just a day after Twitter's new trust and safety chief said that Musk's top priority was ensuring safety on the platform. Musk suspended the rapper's account on Friday, just two weeks after he was allowed back on Twitter.

Musk said he decided to suspend West again "because at some point you have to say what is incitement to violence because it is against the law in the US," he said. "Posting swastikas in what obviously is not a good way is an incitement to violence."









Mercedes-Benz has seen Elon Musk's success. And it's had enough. The German brand recently launched the EQS, a luxurious electric sedan that takes direct aim at Tesla's long-running Model S.

Insider reporter, Tim Levin, drove Mercedes-Benz's challenger to the Tesla Model S. The six-figure EQS delivers awe-inspiring range, flashy technology, and a cushy interior fit for royalty.

Mercedes lent Levin a well-optioned EQS 580 that came out to $141,000. And while he loved its palatial interior and extra-long range, it has a few shortcomings too.









A couple are facing a trial in Australia on theft charges after they spent millions of dollars wrongly transferred to their bank account by Crypto.com.

The exchange mistakenly transferred $10.5 million, rather than $100, to Thevamanogari Manivel's account in May 2021 after entering the wrong figure in the payment field, according to a default judgement in August. It took the company seven months to realize its mistake and try to recover the funds.

During that time, prosecutors say that Manivel and her partner Jatinder Singh went on a spending spree with the cash. The Daily Mail reported that Manivel and Singh bought four properties with the money, including a $1.2 million home in Melbourne and put a $56,000 deposit on another house. The couple also gave more than $1 million to their three daughters.









Amazon will resume advertising on Twitter and spend around $100 million a year, Platformer reported. According to a tweet by Platformer journalist Zoë Schiffer, the online retail giant was waiting for "some security tweaks" to Twitter's ads platform before returning.

The news comes a day after Elon Musk said Apple had "fully resumed" advertising on the platform. Musk later tweeted to "thank advertisers for returning to Twitter." Half of Twitter's top 100 advertisers pulled their spending in the days after Musk took over Twitter, according to research center Media Matters.









Prince William awarded five Earthshot Prizes to fund climate innovation. The prestigious prizes were awarded on Friday in Boston. Each winner will receive £1 million ($1.2 million) to develop their climate innovations.

The star-studded ceremony, hosted by Prince William and Kate Middleton, had various celebrities in attendance including Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding, Annie Lennox, Rami Malek, Catherine O'Hara, and David Beckham.

Notpla, a startup that produces sustainable and "naturally biodegradable" packaging out of seaweed, was awarded one of Prince William's annual Earthshot Prizes on Friday. The climate startup has also produced an edible bubble that can hold liquids called the "Ooho."








