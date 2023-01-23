Here’s what you might have missed over the weekend

A member of the Reddit group that fueled the Gamestop stock chaos took out $75,000 in loans and says he was addicted to trading meme stocks — even losing $6,000 lent to him by his girlfriend.

Aaron, 29, a software engineer from Munich, took out tens of thousands of dollars in loans to trade stocks. He said was driven by chatter on the Wall Street Bets subreddit, styled as r/wallstreetbets and also known as WSB, which pushed him into investing sums he couldn't afford for fear of missing out on big returns.

"It was like an addiction because you have this community and they always post. And then you see 'Oh, there's a next big thing,' and then you are like, 'I have to get money and I have to invest it or else I will miss out on this big chance.'" Aaron said.

For first-time homebuyers, the outlook has never been bleaker.

The double whammy of skyrocketing home prices and surging interest rates has pushed homeownership further out of reach, while a decade of underbuilding has left the latest generation of hopeful owners with fewer options and stiffer competition for listings.

It's clear that the pandemic has exacerbated inequalities in the housing market, forging a greater divide between those who already own their home and those who are still searching for that opportunity. And while there may be some short-term relief on the horizon, housing advocates worry that without some sort of large-scale intervention, the long-term obstacles for first-time buyers will continue to mount.

Meanwhile, would-be buyers are stuck with the feeling that they've been locked out of the market entirely, James Rodriguez writes for Insider.

Gen Zers don't share older generations' hang-ups about "job-hopping", according to a new study by management consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

They're happy to ditch unfulfilling jobs that don't offer the perks they want — and are always on the lookout for something better. Indeed, 70% of Gen Zers who say they're "loyal" to their employers are either actively or passively seeking a new job, the research found.

Oliver Wyman surveyed 10,000 Gen Zers aged 18 to 25 in the US and the UK in an attempt to analyze how "the largest and most disruptive generation ever" will affect long-established business practices. Gen Z views work in "a more transactional manner" than previous generations, and has a "lengthy list of demands," per Oliver Wyman's study.

A Google employee who's eight-months pregnant said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after finding out she'd lost her job in the mass layoffs announced on Friday.

Katherine Wong told Insider she'd worked at Google as a program manager since November 2021 and was due to go on maternity leave next week. On Friday, Google said it was laying off about 12,000 employees, or some 6% of its global workforce.

In a post on LinkedIn, Wong said her "heart sank" when she checked her phone and discovered that she was "one of the impacted 12,000."

A Tesla buyer who has yet to receive his car said the company reduced the cost of his order by about $12,000 after he complained about missing out on big price cuts. The man ordered his Tesla Model Y last July for $72,440.

After Tesla announced significant price cuts earlier this month, he told Insider he contacted Tesla through online chat to ask for a price reduction on his order. A representative told him that it would not be possible. However, the next day, an email informed the buyer that the cost would now be $60,440.

Some Tesla owners have taken to Reddit to voice their disappointment in missing out on the price cuts from Elon Musk's electric-car maker. One man who paid $72,000 for his Model Y in November said the reductions had left him "crying in a fetal position."

An oil painting covered in bird droppings found in an upstate New York shed is a rare piece of art expected to fetch up to $3 million in a Sotheby's sale next week.

The painting, which depicts a bearded, older man sitting nude on a stool, has been identified as a live study by the famed 17th-century Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck, the auction house said. The sketch, which is believed to date back to between 1615 and 1618, was a study for Van Dyck's painting, "Saint Jerome with an Angel."

The part-time art collector Albert B. Roberts, who recognized the importance of the painting, found it in a farm shed in Kinderhook, New York, in the late 20th century.

On a sweltering day in June, soldiers from Ukraine's 47th Assault Regiment went into battle against advancing Russian forces in Bakhmut. On that day in June, Brian Wang, a 35-year-old US citizen, found himself amid the carnage. Wang, a firearms instructor originally from Pittsburg who now runs a firearms school in California, was one of the thousands of foreigners who volunteered to go and help Ukraine after Russia invaded in February.

Some joined to fight with the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine. Others with relevant skills, like Wang, volunteered to train Ukraine's soldiers. While entering a house in Bakhmut, two Ukrainian soldiers were ambushed by Russian troops. The first Ukrainian died on the spot. The second was shot several times, including in the abdomen. Wang stepped forward to try and save him.

The second soldier did not survive. And what happened next has become the subject of a fierce debate between a group of US military veterans in Ukraine and Wang and raises questions about the role of foreigners in Ukraine, war tourism, and what rules of conduct apply in warfare.

A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer. https://t.co/4shr9JELt7 — Insider Military and Defense (@insidermildef) January 21, 2023

