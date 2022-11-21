Here’s what you might have missed over the weekend

Let’s kick off our retail list with some Pepsi.

Pepsi launched a rewards scheme called Pepsi Points in 1996, with customers able to redeem items using points accrued from buying its drinks. The company released a TV commercial for the promotion that ended with the claim that 7 million points would allow a Harrier fighter jet worth about $23 million to be redeemed.

College student John Leonard took this challenge seriously, and launched a plan to nab the prize. The only problem, Leonard argued, was that Pepsi failed to put a disclaimer in its ad to tell viewers it was only joking.

A new Netflix documentary, "Pepsi, Where's My Jet?", recounts Leonard's audacious attempt to hold the drinks giant to its word, pushing the limits of a joke to a millionaire-backed scheme and a courtroom battle.

Amazon's mounting losses and massive job cuts underscore a failure in the hardware business model the company once pioneered. The company's leadership was silent after reports surfaced that Alexa would be the primary target of layoffs, leaving employees scrambling to figure out how they'd actually be affected.

It was only on Wednesday that David Limp, Amazon's senior vice president for devices and services, sent a team-wide email to confirm the reports. Insider spoke with over a dozen current and former employees on the company's hardware team to get a better picture of its current condition.

Paige, a Swiftie of 15 years, was not enchanted by the way ticket sales went down for the Eras tour. After waiting upward of three hours, she began perusing StubHub for tickets that were already being resold. She saw prices ranging from $5,000 to over $30,000. With fees and tax, the total of her tickets came to just over $5,500 — above her initial budget of $5,000.

Paige wasn't alone in her mad dash to get tickets, as millions of fans tried to pile into an hours-long virtual queue on Ticketmaster. It's a struggle some music lovers know all too well, and one that goes beyond just being stuck in a Ticketmaster queue.

Even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a key progressive from New York, blasted Ticketmaster the day that tickets went on sale.

Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned in.



Break them up. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2022

A homeowner is hoping to expedite the sale of their house by offering a free Tesla electric car worth $60,000 with the purchase.

The seller of the house in Auckland, New Zealand, who is remaining anonymous, is hoping to combat market challenges to the sale of their seven-bed property, priced at $1.8 million, by adding in the unusual deal of a free car.

The property needed something special to catch the eyes of potential buyers, Insider was told. The new owner will get to pick the Tesla Model Y color from five options and it will then be ordered and shipped from the manufacturer.

Martha Stewart said she found a trove of Hermès pocketbooks while snooping through Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's homes.

The lifestyle mogul appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Friday where she discussed her ongoing friendship with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Fallon asked Stewart, 81, about a selfie she took with Jenner, 67, and Kardashian, 38, in March.

"They live, sort of, in a compound," Stewart said. "They have very nice houses. Many rooms, like 150 Hermès pocketbooks in a closet."

Thousands of sneakerheads hoping to get their hands on Nike's highly anticipated new Air Jordan 1 Chicago "Lost and Found" are furious after app outages and glitches prevented many from nabbing the shoes.

Frustrated collectors took to Twitter en masse Saturday to commiserate over technical issues on Nike's SNKRS app that stopped them from entering a drawing to purchase the sneakers. Many compared the botched sneaker drop to the chaos surrounding the Ticketmaster sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour earlier this week, in which fans waited hours in online queues and similarly experienced website crashes.

It also appears to be a failure for Nike to make good on efforts to better democratize the process. Yet, Nike has faced mounting criticism for its struggle to prevent bots and resellers from taking over hyped shoe drops.

