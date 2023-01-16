Here’s What You Might Have Missed Over The Weekend

Before being crowned Miss Universe, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel wowed the audience with a homemade design during the swimsuit competition. But before becoming the first American to win Miss Universe in a decade, the model, fashion designer, and sewing instructor from Houston, Texas, made her mark in the swimwear segment by sporting a cape she created using recyclable materials.

Sharing an insight of the design process on Instagram, Gabriel wrote that the cape was "sustainably dyed and designed using plastic bottles."

"I gathered and transformed this cape to showcase how art can be made out of what we perceive as trash," she added. "It also embodies my favorite message of "If Not Now, Then When?" The motto is visibly printed on the back of the orange cape.

Climate change activists in Germany braved deep mud and "pure violence," organizers say, as they faced off against police on Saturday to protest an energy deal that will raze the abandoned village of Lützerath to expand a coal pit.

Thousands of protesters — among them, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and a person dressed as some kind of wizard— attempted to protect the coal beneath Lützerath from being mined by setting up barricades and treehouses, using rope systems to evade capture, and ensnaring officers in deep mud.

Portions of the confrontation circulated on Reddit, with the mud wizard appearing to taunt officers who had fallen or became stuck in the mud, though the demonstration was not as peaceful as it was portrayed in some social media posts.

Daniel Chan was glad he got laid off, because he got to pursue his passion for performing magic. Two decades later, he had the opportunity of a lifetime to perform magic tricks for his old company at PayPal's 20th IPO anniversary party in August. He jumped at the chance — he would have done it for free.

Most of the PayPal founders, known as the "PayPal Mafia," were there, including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, David Sacks, and Max Levchin. Chan performed for Elon for around 12 minutes, and at the time, no one came toward him. It was almost like there was an invisible barrier around Musk and people felt they shouldn't bother him because he's a celebrity.

Chan used a card trick where the card Musk chose, which he also signed, appeared in different places. Elon freaked out and was speechless — he didn't understand how the trick worked. He later sold the signed playing card in an auction for $4,950.

A 77-year-old man in Hatfield Township, Pennsylvania, flipped his vehicle while in a car wash, trapping himself inside. The unidentified senior was inside his vehicle and paying at the Wave Car Wash when he accidentally stepped on the gas, last week.

In a statement on the business's Facebook page, they explain that this caused the vehicle to crash through the pay station gate and into the car wash tunnel. The man then hit stationary equipment, causing his vehicle to flip onto its left side.

Emergency services were called to the scene, where they discovered the man had his car door open when he leaned on the accelerator. His leg was trapped between the door and the body of the vehicle, Hatfield Township Fire Marshall told Insider.

Some Tesla buyers who missed out on big price cuts that could have saved them thousands have lashed out at Elon Musk's electric-car maker. Social-media posts and a report by Bloomberg suggest several owners were angry after Tesla announced big price cuts this week in a bid to sell more cars.

"I feel like I got duped. I feel like I got taken advantage of as a consumer," Marianne Simmons told Bloomberg after paying more than $77,000 in September for a Model Y. "Right off the bat, I'm out $13,306. It's such a large reduction that it's going to affect a lot of people who just bought a vehicle," she said. Simmons told the outlet she'd never buy another Tesla as a result.

The cuts follow reductions Tesla first made in Asian markets that briefly left the cars about 40% cheaper in China than in the US. Reuters reported that the cuts sparked protests in some Tesla outlets in China. Tesla has also slashed prices in European countries like France, Germany, and the UK.

Ammaar Reshi was reading a bedtime story to his friend's daughter when he decided he wanted to write his own. Reshi, a product-design manager at a financial-tech company based in San Francisco, told Insider he had little experience in illustration or creative writing, so he turned to AI tools.

In December he used OpenAI's new chatbot, ChatGPT, to write "Alice and Sparkle," a story about a girl named Alice who wants to learn about the world of tech, and her robot friend, Sparkle. He then used Midjourney, an AI art generator, to illustrate it.

Just 72 hours later, Reshi self-published his book on Amazon's digital bookstore. The following day, he had the paperback in his hands, made for free via another Amazon service called KPD.

Reshi said he initially received positive feedback from users praising his creativity. But the next day, the responses were filled with vitriol. Reshi's book touched a nerve with some artists who argue that AI art generators are stealing their work.

At least 23 people have died after a Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment block in Dnipro, central Ukraine. The building was hit by a Russian Kh-22 missile, a Soviet-era anti-ship missile, which Ukraine has described as an "aircraft carrier killer."

At least 72 people were wounded and 43 people were reported missing, according to the city government, per The Independent.

The Ukrainian military does not currently have the advanced weaponary needed to shoot down the long-range Kh-22 missiles, said Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a Newsweek report.

