Here's What You Might Have Missed Over The Weekend

A tiny chip inserted into the right hand of Tesla owner Brandon Dalaly is now all he needs to unlock his vehicle.

After the quick $400 procedure, Dalaly uses the back of his hand to unlock his Tesla.

Finally decided to take my phone key issues in to my own hands... literally. Tesla key chip implant. pic.twitter.com/RVK8ZaePoI — Brandon Dalaly (@BrandonDalaly) August 16, 2022

Amazon is halting the roll out of more Fresh self-checkout food stores, The Sunday Times reported. Sources told the UK newspaper that disappointing sales and an uncertain economy led to the decision.

In addition to poor sales and rising costs, Insider reported that a dysfunctional team culture and tension with Whole Foods, the retailer it bought for $13.7 billion in 2017, were also contributing to delays.

The program was part of Hustlers University, an online course that launched last year and promises to help Tate's followers who join earn thousands of dollars.

In June, Tate said the course had over 80,000 members, but Insider could not independently verify that number, and critics have called it a scam.

On Friday, Tate was banned from TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

A spokesperson for Meta told Insider that Tate violated policies around dangerous organizations and individuals, and that he also violated policies on hate speech.

An Italian winemaker has been selling Hitler-themed bottles of wine for more than 25 years.

He told Vice World News that the Hitler labels are not political and are for customers looking to "remember" history.

The Hitler range of wine bottles will be discontinued, the winemaker said, but not until next year.

"Whoever buys [the Hitler wine] is a collector, or remembers history, or wants nationalism against the current policies of multinationals… not against Jews," he said, per Vice World News.

A plane with hundreds of passengers on board made a 650-mile diversion in the opposite direction to its destination to pick up an extra crew member.

The Tui flight from Norwich, England to Corfu, Greece, was forced to stop over in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to pick up a replacement crew member for another flight.

Meta COO, Sheryl Sandberg, married Tom Bernthal in a ceremony Saturday in Wyoming after three years together.

The pair wed on a ranch, and the groom wore cowboy boots and jeans to the ceremony – a symbol of their shared love of country music, PEOPLE reports.

