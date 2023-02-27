Here's What You May Have Missed This Weekend

Welcome to the start of a new week, and nearly a new month.

We're back with our Digg x Insider weekend round-up. From a dumpster turned tiny home to an ex-gang Sphynx cat, these stories are sure to show that everything is not always as it seems.

(Credit: Katie Edwards)

When Harrison Marshall, an architect and artist, started looking for a new home to rent in London last summer, he was struck by the "crazy" prices.

"I was trying to find somewhere that would fit my budget and criteria, but if I found somewhere there'd be 100 other people also looking for the same spot and it'd be gone in five minutes," he told Insider. "So it made me start thinking that there's got to be another way for me to do this."

The 28-year-old came up with the idea of converting a dumpster, which are called "skips" in Britain, into a tiny home. They are a common sight outside renovation projects, for example, and can easily be moved to another location if desired.

Jeff Reitz, 50, from Huntington Beach, California made 2,995 consecutive visits to Disneyland in Anaheim between 2012 and 2020. It's about 20 miles from Huntington Beach to Anaheim.

His achievement was finally enshrined as a world record last week after Guinness World Records created a new category to honor Reitz's Disneyland devotion.

Reitz told the Los Angeles Times that he started his daily trips while he was unemployed, as a way to exercise and distract himself from job-hunting.

He's no longer an annual pass holder, but remains a Disneyland fan: "I think it would be really fun to return with my Guinness World Records title certificate to get pictures where I earned it — inside Disneyland."

(Credit: Emo News)

Francois was in Saint Martin in December repairing his boat when it drifted out to sea. He says he survived by eating ketchup three times a day with garlic powder and stock cubes for 24 days.

He was rescued on January 16 about 120 nautical miles northwest of La Guajira, in northeast Colombia, after a plane saw a "help" sign on his boat.

Eating ketchup for 24 days hasn't put him off the condiment, as Francois told Insider he still used it. He said surviving after so long at sea was a "relief," but added it "was not easy when you can't do anything but wait."

The ketchup maker appealed to the internet to help find the castaway last week so it could celebrate his return home to Dominica and give him a new boat.

(Credit: Juan Carlos Sánchez-Nivicela / Archive Museo de Zoología, Universidad San Francisco de Quito)

A frog fit for a role in one of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy worlds was discovered in the pristine streams of the Río Negro-Sopladora National Park in Ecuador — a country literally situated on the equator — the middle of the earth.

Because of this, researchers named the mystical frog — a greyish green and yellow amphibian with brown speckles and large, pink eyes — Hyloscirtus tolkieni, after the famed author.

Because only one Hyloscirtus tolkieni has been discovered thus far, there is still much to learn about how many exist and in what regions they live. About 57% of amphibian species in Ecuador are threatened by extinction.

The lawsuit claims the e-commerce giant is illegally selling products that contain "ejiao" — a gelatin made from the skin of donkeys and used in various products like health supplements — in violation of California animal welfare law.

According to the Brooke USA Foundation, a group fighting against Amazon in support of donkey welfare, ejiao acts as "a hard gel that can be dissolved in hot water or alcohol to be used in food or drink, or in beauty products such as face creams."

Some advocacy groups and consumers claim companies are deceptively using the substance, contributing to the slaughter and skinning of millions of donkeys a year.

(Credit: Reuters)

A tattooed Sphynx cat will no longer be subjected to a life behind bars — and is looking for a new home — after it was rescued from the Cereso 3 prison in Mexico.

The cat, who does not yet have a name, was taken into the care of animal rescue workers in the city of Juarez after authorities found that gang members had tattooed and generally mistreated the animal.

There are tattoos on both sides of the hairless cat, one of which reads "Made in Mexico."

The phrase "Made in Mexico" is linked to the "Los Mexicles," a street gang linked to the notorious Sinaloa Cartel.

