Here's What You May Have Missed Over The Weekend

Happy Valentine’s Day Eve!

We're back with our Digg X Insider weekend round-up. From a “tasteless” McDonalds advertisement next to a crematorium, to a dog traveling 10 miles to return to its former shelter, these stories are sure to hit every emotion.

Let's get into it. 👇

All we know about the donor so far is that they are a Pakistani living in the US.

In a tweet on Saturday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was "deeply moved" by the act.

"These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds," he said.

The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake surpassed 28,000 people this weekend, and thousands more are still reported missing as rescue efforts continue.

Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 11, 2023

The search giant said on January 20 that it was laying off about 12,000 employees. Each employee in the US received a generic layoff email, followed by a personalized message outlining their individual severance package.

But on Thursday, Google told laid-off workers that its emails had misstated the amount of stock they would get and apologized for the errors.

The former member of Google's engineering team told Insider that the stock reduction "genuinely changes the outlook as to how I was going to approach this."

The Animal Rescue League of El Paso, Texas, sent out an urgent alert on Facebook on January 29 after a newly adopted dog named Bailey "got loose" from her owner in the area of Mesa and Sunland Park. The shelter described Bailey as "very friendly" in the post.

"As we knew, dogs are incredible," the shelter's statement said. “Bailey made her own way back to ARL, and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in."

Staff members took Bailey inside and wrapped her in warm blankets when she arrived at the shelter, according to KSDK.

Credit: Animal Rescue League of El Paso

Photos began circulating among parents of three toddlers at Studio Kids' Little River with what appeared to be brown paint on their faces, according to the Miami Herald.

Courtney Politis, who is Black, saw the photographs of at least three students in blackface and has since removed her children from the preschool.

"You should know better as an educator," Politis told the Miami Herald. "What else are you teaching our children?"

"We have not intended to offend anyone, and we are very sorry about any inconvenience," a message from Studio Kids director Patricia Vitale said. "The parents that know us know that we have never had a bad intention in our institution.

“The issue is resolved already; 80 percent of the families are okay.”

Prickly pear cacti, which normally appear in hot, dry climates such as the Grand Canyon, are invading the Swiss Alps in a new climate change warning.

Snow cover in the Alps has been plummeting. It now is present for about a month less than historical averages, a situation "unprecedented in the last six centuries," a recent study published in Nature Climate Change said, per The Guardian.

"This invasive and non-native plant is not welcome," said the municipality of Fully in Switzerland.

via GIPHY

The advertisement for the McCrispy burger appeared on a bus shelter near Truro in England, across the road from a crematorium facility and right next to a sign for it.

A woman, whose mother-in-law had been cremated at the site, told the outlet she found the ad "tasteless."

She said: "I'm sure some grieving family members won't like to see it when visiting Penmount for the funeral and cremation of a loved one."

Credit: Lee Trewhela/Cornwall Live

Two senior officials in the Spanish transport industry were fired earlier this week after local news outlet El Comercio reported last month that the government had spent €258 million (about $276 million) on unusable trains.

President of Cantabria Miguel Angel Revilla called the circumstance an "unspeakable botch.”

Luckily, the trains were still in the design phase, the country's transport minister said, and had not yet been built when the error came to light. They were meant to be available in 2024. However, a complete redesign means the new service will not be available until 2026.

