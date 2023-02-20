Here's What You May Have Missed Over The Weekend

Happy Monday! (If Mondays can be happy…)

We're back with our Digg x Insider weekend round-up. From sweaters that can trick facial-recognition tech into thinking you’re a zebra, to an after-school Satan club, many of these stories give us a glimpse into a future.

(Credit: Cap-able)

Facial-recognition technology is everywhere. It's used by police, airports, supermarkets, stadiums, and more — and it's making some people fear that governments or big companies could use our data in malicious ways.

In response, privacy-focused designers have tried to create things we can wear that outsmart facial-recognition technology.

The Manifesto Collection — Cap-able's inaugural project — went on sale last month after nine months of research and testing. It says it uses animal-based patterns to deceive facial-recognition software.

Read the full story here.

The meeting at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia was held "despite efforts by some to shut down the club and prevent it from gaining equal access to school facilities," the ACLU said.

According to The Virginia Pilot, parents wanted the club, which is sponsored by The Satanic Temple, for their nontheistic children.

The group said students in the club will do arts and crafts, puzzles, and science projects.

"We aren't sacrificing goats or praising the Dark Lord," June Everett, the After-School Satan Club national campaign director, told the Pilot.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

(Credit: British Airways)

The flights from Bridgetown, Barbados to London's Heathrow airport and back again earlier this month were staffed entirely by Black employees, from gate agents, ground staff and the dispatcher to the cabin crew and pilots.

The flights took place as the UK celebrates Black History Month.

"I was honoured to be a passenger on your first all-Black crew flight from Barbados today. The service was outstanding and it was celebrated by all. Well done especially to D'Andra for taking care of us," one passenger said in a tweet.

Read the full story here.

(Credit: Kelsey Nicole Photography)

Alex and Audrey Chowbay got married on September 3, 2022.

As the Chowbays started planning their wedding, they knew they wanted it to reflect their love story.

"We're both obviously in aviation, but both of our families are also in aviation. We both just grew up with airplanes around us," Alex said. "So I was like, 'How cool would it be if we found a way to pull this off?'"

So the couple, both flight attendants, got married at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston, Texas.

The wedding included actual airplanes, late-night Whataburger for guests, and a private last dance.

Read the full story here.

Glen told the BBC, "We were obviously pretty surprised and mystified as to how it could have been sat around for more than 100 years," with Royal Mail saying they are not sure why there was such a monumental delay in delivering the letter.

Better late than never? 😳📬✅👏🏼



Letter lost in 1916 delivered in London more than 100 years later.



It begins: “My dear Katie, will you lend me your aid – I am feeling quite ashamed of myself after saying what I did at the circle.”@guardian 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/u5ufuSPy7d — Tibor M. Kalman (@kalmantibs) February 16, 2023

The contents of the letter are shrouded in mystery, with the first sentence being, "My dear Katie, will you lend me your aid – I'm feeling quite ashamed of myself after saying what I did at the circle."

Readers are left wondering what dramatic events occurred in the "circle" that took place during World War I.

Read the full story here.

(Credit: Niagara SPCA via Facebook)

"We're sure you all remember Ralphie, the adorable Frenchie with the attitude. He went to a home not quite two weeks ago and while the adopter had the right household dynamic, Ralphie proved to be more than she could handle," the Niagara SPCA said in a Facebook post last week.

Ralphie's first owners gave him up after failed-attempts to train him, and he was returned from his second home said he "annoys our older dog."

"What they actually meant was: Ralphie is a fire-breathing demon and will eat our dog, but hey, he's only 26lbs," the adoption post read. "Lots of people withheld Ralphie's less-than-desirable traits, but we're going to tell you all about it. He's a whole jerk – not even half."

This time around, the Niagara SPCA said Ralphie will be reporting to a six week 'How to Train Your Dragon' program starting on Monday.

Read the full story here.

