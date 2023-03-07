party drug with purpose
Here's What MDMA Does To Your Brain And Body
The Lede
Though MDMA has been around for over a hundred years, scientists are still figuring out what it can be used for. Insider put together a step-by-step guide to figure out what MDMA does to your body when taken.
Key Details
- MDMA has been around for more than a century.
- Though it is well known as a "party drug," one organization is testing to see if it is effective for those suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
- It is important to make the distinction between lab-tested MDMA and the more recreational drug variants.