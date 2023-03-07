Popular
party drug with purpose

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Here's What MDMA Does To Your Brain And Body
MDMA is a stimulant that can make you feel empathetic and experience mild hallucinations. It's being tested as a treatment for PTSD.
· 332 reads

The Lede

Though MDMA has been around for over a hundred years, scientists are still figuring out what it can be used for. Insider put together a step-by-step guide to figure out what MDMA does to your body when taken.

Key Details

  • MDMA has been around for more than a century.
  • Though it is well known as a "party drug," one organization is testing to see if it is effective for those suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
  • It is important to make the distinction between lab-tested MDMA and the more recreational drug variants.
