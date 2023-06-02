Popular
Here Are 15 Of The Best Things To Get At Aldi This Month Under $6

Aldi is stocking up on plenty of summertime items and frozen treats for June.
Here are 15 of the best things to get at Aldi this month under $6.

Three of the summertime favorites at Aldi for June 2023, including the jalapeño-popper pizza, baked lemon ricotta, and lemonade bars.(Credit: Aldi)

Aldi is stocking up on plenty of summertime items and frozen treats for June.

We rounded up 15 of our top recommendations for June, from quick meals like Mama Cozzi's jalapeño-popper pizza and the Park Street Deli beef bulgogi, to desserts such as the Emporium Selection baked lemon-ricotta cheese or Specially Selected gelato.

Read on for more of our top picks.


Zarita frozen cocktail pouches are coming to shelves.

The Zarita frozen cocktails.(Credit: Aldi)

This summer, you can drink Zarita frozen cocktail pouches at parties and by the pool.

The Zarita pouches are available through September and come in flavors like strawberry daiquiri, lime margarita, piña colada, or tropical hurricane.

Each pouch is just under $2.


Grill some Emporium Selection halloumi cheese this summer.

The Emporium Selection halloumi grilling cheese.(Credit: Aldi)

Grill meat, vegetables, and the Emporium Selection halloumi cheese this season.

Halloumi doesn't easily melt so you can grill or fry it without it turning into a puddle. Enjoy on it its own or add it to salads and sandwiches for a smoky, cheesy flavor.

Each block of the Emporium Selection halloumi grilling cheese is just $4.


Skip the hassle of boiling potatoes with the Little Salad Bar potato salads.

The Little Salad Bar potato salads.(Credit: Aldi)

Boiling potatoes is usually the last thing anyone wants to do when temperatures are high but luckily, Aldi has you covered with the Little Salad Bar potato salads.

Choose between a steakhouse potato salad, made with potatoes, bacon, and sour cream, or a farmhouse-style dish made with potatoes and eggs in a sweet salad dressing.

Each potato salad is $3.30.


Get dinner on the table with Mama Cozzi's jalapeño-popper pizza.

Mama Cozzi's jalapeño-popper pizza.(Credit: Aldi)

If summer days get a bit busy with trips to the pool, zoo, or amusement park, try making Mama Cozzi's jalapeño-popper pizza for a quick dinner.

The thin-crust pizza has diced jalapeños and green peppers, mozzarella, cheddar, bread crumbs, and green onions on top of a creamy roasted-garlic sauce.

You can pick up Mama Cozzi's pizza for only $4.


