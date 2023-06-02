Here are 15 of the best things to get at Aldi this month under $6.

(Credit: Aldi)

Aldi is stocking up on plenty of summertime items and frozen treats for June.

We rounded up 15 of our top recommendations for June, from quick meals like Mama Cozzi's jalapeño-popper pizza and the Park Street Deli beef bulgogi, to desserts such as the Emporium Selection baked lemon-ricotta cheese or Specially Selected gelato.

Read on for more of our top picks.

This summer, you can drink Zarita frozen cocktail pouches at parties and by the pool.

The Zarita pouches are available through September and come in flavors like strawberry daiquiri, lime margarita, piña colada, or tropical hurricane.

Each pouch is just under $2.

Grill meat, vegetables, and the Emporium Selection halloumi cheese this season.

Halloumi doesn't easily melt so you can grill or fry it without it turning into a puddle. Enjoy on it its own or add it to salads and sandwiches for a smoky, cheesy flavor.

Each block of the Emporium Selection halloumi grilling cheese is just $4.

Boiling potatoes is usually the last thing anyone wants to do when temperatures are high but luckily, Aldi has you covered with the Little Salad Bar potato salads.

Choose between a steakhouse potato salad, made with potatoes, bacon, and sour cream, or a farmhouse-style dish made with potatoes and eggs in a sweet salad dressing.

Each potato salad is $3.30.

If summer days get a bit busy with trips to the pool, zoo, or amusement park, try making Mama Cozzi's jalapeño-popper pizza for a quick dinner.

The thin-crust pizza has diced jalapeños and green peppers, mozzarella, cheddar, bread crumbs, and green onions on top of a creamy roasted-garlic sauce.

You can pick up Mama Cozzi's pizza for only $4.

