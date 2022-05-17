It’s a trust he exploited again and again
He Was My High School Journalism Teacher. Then I Investigated His Relationships With Teenage Girls.
720 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- In late 2017, with #MeToo in full swing, Matt Drange set out to see if his high school harbored any teachers who took advantage of the often blurred boundaries with students on campus.
- Drange interviewed more than 40 current and former teachers and students & reviewed hundreds of disciplinary records to piece together the truth about a long-standing teacher at the school.
- Drange's reporting shows that Eric Burgess repeatedly groomed female students for sex over his more than two decades on campus.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments