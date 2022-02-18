SHE'S 95 YEARS OLD
Graph Shows How Much Risk The Queen Is At From COVID-19 Given Widespread Reports She Had 3 Doses Of Vaccine
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 at the age of 95, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.
- Over-90s are at most risk, but that declines sharply with each dose of vaccine, per UK data.
- The palace only confirmed the Queen's first dose, but seemed to endorse reports the total is now three.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
Here Are The States Where The Most Americans Quit Their Jobs In December
December marked the sixth straight month of more than 4 million walkouts. Quitting accelerated the most in Alaska and Virginia.