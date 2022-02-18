Trending
SHE'S 95 YEARS OLD

Graph Shows How Much Risk The Queen Is At From COVID-19 Given Widespread Reports She Had 3 Doses Of Vaccine
Over 90s are the group at most risk of dying from COVID-19 but getting three shots of vaccine reduces the odds by about 93%, per UK statistics.

Key Details

  • The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 at the age of 95, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.
  • Over-90s are at most risk, but that declines sharply with each dose of vaccine, per UK data.
  • The palace only confirmed the Queen's first dose, but seemed to endorse reports the total is now three.

