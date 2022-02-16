Trending
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

Google Is Adopting Privacy Changes On Android Similar To The Ones Apple Made On iPhone That Cost Facebook Billions Of Dollars
Apple introduced a privacy feature to stop apps from tracking you on iPhone, and now Google is doing the same with Android.

Key Details

  • Google just announced plans to change how apps like Facebook can track Android phone users.
  • It's similar to a change Apple made last year to iPhone, which stops apps from tracking you across apps.
  • Facebook said it stands to lose $10 billion this year due to the change Apple made to the iPhone.

