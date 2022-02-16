another hit for meta
Google Is Adopting Privacy Changes On Android Similar To The Ones Apple Made On iPhone That Cost Facebook Billions Of Dollars
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Google just announced plans to change how apps like Facebook can track Android phone users.
- It's similar to a change Apple made last year to iPhone, which stops apps from tracking you across apps.
- Facebook said it stands to lose $10 billion this year due to the change Apple made to the iPhone.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
The Winter Olympics Are A Celebration Of Humanity's Shared, Innate Desire To Slide Down Things Fast
The difference between the Winter Olympics and Summer Olympics isn't just about snow. It's about wonder.