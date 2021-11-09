GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S TRIAL BEGINS
Ghislaine Maxwell's child sex-trafficking trial starts next week. Here's a breakdown of the allegations against Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend.
Submitted by Pavan Mahal via insider.com
The Lede
GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL
Additional submission from Pavan Mahal:
Oceans have become polluted with approximately 26,000 tons of PPE during pandemic: report
"While it is suspected to be large, the magnitude and fate of this pandemic-associated mismanaged plastic waste are unknown," the study said.