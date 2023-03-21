Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

zoomers flipping the market

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Get Ready: Gen Z Is Coming For The Housing Market
Unlike millennials before them, Gen Z has grown up during a home price boom. Now they're using tech to claim their share of the real-estate profits.
· 218 reads

The Lede

It's no secret that the pandemic put postgrad plans on hold for Zoomers, but it also set their eyes on a new investment: real estate.

Key Details

  • Gen-Z is using technology to buy properties far away from their home base, touching up the home, and then putting it on the market to get their share of the profit.
  • Technology means Zoomers are no longer bound by their immediate area, can more efficiently manage properties, and have the know-how before they even put forth their first bid.
  • With the older members of Gen-Z being just 11 or 12 when the housing collapse of 2008 occurred, they have a "rosier view" of what the housing market holds.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories