zoomers flipping the market
Get Ready: Gen Z Is Coming For The Housing Market
The Lede
It's no secret that the pandemic put postgrad plans on hold for Zoomers, but it also set their eyes on a new investment: real estate.
Key Details
- Gen-Z is using technology to buy properties far away from their home base, touching up the home, and then putting it on the market to get their share of the profit.
- Technology means Zoomers are no longer bound by their immediate area, can more efficiently manage properties, and have the know-how before they even put forth their first bid.
- With the older members of Gen-Z being just 11 or 12 when the housing collapse of 2008 occurred, they have a "rosier view" of what the housing market holds.