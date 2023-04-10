The Boom-Bust Generation
How Young People Wound Up Trapped In A Volatile Cycle Of Saving, Spending, And Debt That Will Haunt Them For Decades
The Lede
Yes, the pandemic changed us, but for some young Americans, it also changed their financial status as they went from stable to in debt.
Key Details
- Young Americans are finding themselves swinging between being penny-pinchers and spending sprees especially between lockdown era COVID and now.
- Carrie Rattle, a financial therapist, says: "People who were sort of just average shoppers before COVID, it seems that some of them just tipped over the edge and became compulsive."
- After swiping their credit card too much during the lockdown era of the pandemic, millennials and Gen-Z are finding themselves in a financial mess.