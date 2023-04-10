Popular
The Boom-Bust Generation

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
How Young People Wound Up Trapped In A Volatile Cycle Of Saving, Spending, And Debt That Will Haunt Them For Decades
The whiplash of scarcity and splurging during the pandemic is going to reshape the economy — and our brains — for a generation
The Lede

Yes, the pandemic changed us, but for some young Americans, it also changed their financial status as they went from stable to in debt.

Key Details

  • Young Americans are finding themselves swinging between being penny-pinchers and spending sprees especially between lockdown era COVID and now.
  • Carrie Rattle, a financial therapist, says: "People who were sort of just average shoppers before COVID, it seems that some of them just tipped over the edge and became compulsive."
  • After swiping their credit card too much during the lockdown era of the pandemic, millennials and Gen-Z are finding themselves in a financial mess.
