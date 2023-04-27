i want to be where the people are
Gen Zers Are Taking Over College Cities — After They Graduate
The Lede
For some members of Gen Z, college is no longer just four years. With a college experience marred by the pandemic, young adults want to live close to one another and have that college experience a little longer.
Key Details
- Gen Z is moving in droves to college towns after they get their degree.
- Twenty-somethings that came of age during the pandemic want to live near each other.
- They are looking for bigger city amenities within their budgets.