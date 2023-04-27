Popular
i want to be where the people are

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Gen Zers Are Taking Over College Cities — After They Graduate
Gen Z is moving to America's buzziest college cities for their academic flair and to be with others who came of age during the pandemic.
For some members of Gen Z, college is no longer just four years. With a college experience marred by the pandemic, young adults want to live close to one another and have that college experience a little longer.

  • Gen Z is moving in droves to college towns after they get their degree.
  • Twenty-somethings that came of age during the pandemic want to live near each other.
  • They are looking for bigger city amenities within their budgets.

