Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

friend zone who?

Theresa Merkel
Theresa Merkel via businessinsider.com
Gen Z's Newest Relationship Trend: Dating A Friend
So long, dating apps: New data shows that young people are twice as likely as older generations to date a friend.
· 536 reads

The Lede

Young people are adopting an old-fashioned solution for the humiliation and hassle of dating apps

Key Details

  • American dating has long been an experiment of throwing strangers together and hoping for the best.
  • In many cases, there was little to connect people except a shared geography or, perhaps, a mutual acquaintance.
  • Today’s young adults, especially young women, are increasingly finding romance in their friend groups.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories