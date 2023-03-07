friend zone who?
Gen Z's Newest Relationship Trend: Dating A Friend
The Lede
Young people are adopting an old-fashioned solution for the humiliation and hassle of dating apps
Key Details
- American dating has long been an experiment of throwing strangers together and hoping for the best.
- In many cases, there was little to connect people except a shared geography or, perhaps, a mutual acquaintance.
- Today’s young adults, especially young women, are increasingly finding romance in their friend groups.