Alive and kicking
Forget The 'Death Of Downtowns' — We're About To Experience The Big City Renaissance
The Lede
The shift to the work-from-home lifestyle in the wake of the pandemic left cities with major bills to pay and a need to figure out how to keep the downtown core attractive. However, all is not lost, as cities find ways to retain city-dwellers.
Key Details
- In January, 41% of Americans were working from home for some or all of the week.
- The shift to the work-from-home lifestyle is estimated to have cost the borough of Manhattan $12 billion a year.
- Major metro centers will have to experiment to find ways to reduce crime, provide better education, and other services for city-dwellers to keep the downtown attractive.