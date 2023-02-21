signs of a climate crisis
Florida's Climate Exodus Has Already Begun — And It's Only Going To Get Worse
The Lede
In a piece from his new book "The Great Displacement," Jake Bittle writes about how Florida's famed Key Islands are having longtime residents leave due to intense climate events.
Key Details
- The Florida Keys are an incredible tourist destination which has throngs of visitors coming to see what paradise looks like.
- However, recent intense climate events like Hurricane Irma make life difficult to sustain in the Keys making the decision to leave "acceptance of the inevitable."
- The storms that have wiped out homes in the area have had residents resorting to encampments for the unhoused in the forests and sleeping on friend's couches.