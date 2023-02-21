Popular
Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Florida's Climate Exodus Has Already Begun — And It's Only Going To Get Worse
Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.
The Lede

In a piece from his new book "The Great Displacement," Jake Bittle writes about how Florida's famed Key Islands are having longtime residents leave due to intense climate events.

Key Details

  • The Florida Keys are an incredible tourist destination which has throngs of visitors coming to see what paradise looks like.
  • However, recent intense climate events like Hurricane Irma make life difficult to sustain in the Keys making the decision to leave "acceptance of the inevitable."
  • The storms that have wiped out homes in the area have had residents resorting to encampments for the unhoused in the forests and sleeping on friend's couches.
