sunshine scam state

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Florida Is Ground Zero For Moving Scams Where Companies Demand Extra Fees — Or Steal Your Stuff
One customer of a Florida-based moving company told Insider she lost nearly all of her belongings, some of which she had to buy back from a stranger.
The Lede

Florida — the state famous for Florida Men, Disney World, and now, as more people move to the state, the center of scammers with fraudulent moving companies.

Key Details

  • Moving company scams are on the rise, and almost half originate in Florida.
  • These fraudulent moving brokers and carriers will charge additional fees or take customers' stuff hostage.
  • One customer of a Florida-based moving company told Insider she lost nearly all of her belongings.
