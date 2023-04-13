sunshine scam state
Florida Is Ground Zero For Moving Scams Where Companies Demand Extra Fees — Or Steal Your Stuff
The Lede
Florida — the state famous for Florida Men, Disney World, and now, as more people move to the state, the center of scammers with fraudulent moving companies.
Key Details
- Moving company scams are on the rise, and almost half originate in Florida.
- These fraudulent moving brokers and carriers will charge additional fees or take customers' stuff hostage.
- One customer of a Florida-based moving company told Insider she lost nearly all of her belongings.