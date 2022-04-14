Trending
he said threats from russia show it is weak

Finland's Former Prime Minister Says Russia Could Launch An Attack On His Country For Joining NATO, But It's Well Prepared
Alexander Stubb, a longtime proponent of NATO, told Insider that Finland is prepared for any Russian retaliation and has sought the bloc's assurances.

  • Finland is close to joining NATO in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb said Russia may try an attack in response, but Finland is prepared.
  • Russia has threatened Finland if it joins NATO. In a phone interview with Insider, Stubb said it shows Russia is "weak."

