he said threats from russia show it is weak
Finland's Former Prime Minister Says Russia Could Launch An Attack On His Country For Joining NATO, But It's Well Prepared
636 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Finland is close to joining NATO in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb said Russia may try an attack in response, but Finland is prepared.
- Russia has threatened Finland if it joins NATO. In a phone interview with Insider, Stubb said it shows Russia is "weak."
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments